Ferreira, Reynolds, and Tessmann called into US U23 camp

FC Dallas GOAT Jason Kreis, current head coach of the US U23 team, has named his roster for a January camp and included three FCD players: Jesus Ferreira, Bryan Reynolds, and Tanner Tessmann.

The U23 camp will run January 9th to the 24th alongside a senior USMNT camp.

The inclusion of all three fits with their omission from the Bayern Munich training list we reported yesterday. Ferreira has never gone to Bayern, I’m not sure why. Reynolds has been to Bayern on two previous occasions.

Tessmann was reported as going by ESPN and seemed the most likely to go along with Justin Che. Obviously, the latter two at least have opted for the US U23s instead.

Ferreira, 20, is coming off a down season but was FCD’s Golden Boot winner in 2019 with 8 goals and 6 assists. He’s already been capped at the senior US level.

Reynolds, 19, broke out in 2020 as the replacement for Reggie Cannon after the Cannon was sold to Boavista. 19 games and 16 starts later- including playoffs – Reynolds is about to break the FC Dallas transfer record.

Tessmann, 19, is perhaps the biggest surprise as he’s been mostly a fringe US Youth player and wasn’t even targeting as a Homegrown last year until a Bryan Acosta injury got Tanner a spring FCD camp invite. He went on to have a terrific 2020 with 19 games, 9 starts, and 1 assist seeming to move ahead of Brandon Servania on the depth chart at FCD and with the US.

Former FC Dallas Homegrown Kellyn Acosta was named to the senior camp.

US U23 Camp Roster

The U-23s will train alongside the senior team through Jan. 24 at which point several players will be added to the @USMNT roster for a match at the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/6ef0hq0wvu — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) January 5, 2021

GOALKEEPERS (3): JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Austin FC)

DEFENDERS (10): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United FC), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United FC), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg/GER), Andrés Perea* (Orlando City SC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)



FORWARDS (7): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal Impact/CAN)

Senior USMNT Camp Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (3): Tristan Blackmon (LAFC; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 18/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 13/2)

MIDFIELDERS (3): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 24/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 17/4), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0)

FORWARDS (4): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 115/42), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 34/6), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 39/10), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 1/2)