Ferreira and Arriola called to USMNT for final window

Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have been called up to the US Men’s National Team for the upcoming final qualifying window by Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. The US is set to take on Mexico, Panama, and Costa Rica.

The United States would need to earn five points to absolutely guarantee automatic qualification.

The USMNT has never won a World Cup Qualifier away to Mexico or Costa Rica.

Other players called up with FC Dallas connections include Reggie Cannon, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, and Ricardo Pepi.

US Schedule

All times central.

Opponent Location Date Time TV at Mexico Mexico City, MX March 24 9 pm Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUD vs Panama Orlando, FL March 27 6 pm FS1, UniMás, TUDN at Costa Rica San Jose, CR March 30 8 pm Paramount+, Universo, Peacock

US Roster

(CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 7/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0),

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 24/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes/FRA; 2/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 22/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 17/3), James Sands (Rangers/SCO; 7/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 25/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 48/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 24/1), Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 8/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 5/0), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 13/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 31/0)

FORWARDS (9): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 18/5), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 43/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 7/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 43/10), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys/SUI; 8/1), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 9/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 45/18), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund; 9/4), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 20/2)

Concacaf Standings Entering the Window