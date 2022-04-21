FCD’s Norris, Pickering, and Ramirez called into US U19 camp

New US U19 Youth National Team head coach Marko Mitrović will lead his first training camp from April 22-May 1 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The camp is mostly domestic with just two players who play abroad. Three FC Dallas players were selected: Nolan Norris, Nighte Pickering, and Anthony Ramirez.

All 33 players at this training camp are age-eligible for this summer’s 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras, which serves as qualification for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

The players born in 2005 are also age-eligible for the 2024-25 U-20 World Cup cycle.

All three FC Dallas players are 2005s.

Nolan Norris is the U17 captain and left back. He also plays for the U19s and North Texas SC

Nighte Picerking is a U17 by age but is primarily rostered with the U19s. He’s a 9 and was a fairly frequent first-team training invite under former Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez. He’s also trained with North Texas SC.

Anthony Ramirez is a US and Mexico eligible player who is frequently called into Mexico camps. This is the first time in several years he’s been in a US camp. Ramirez has played for North Texas SC in scrimmages but has yet to debut.

U19 ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (3): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake: Henderon, Nev.), Fred Emmings (Minnesota United, Saint Paul, Minn.), Emmanuel Ochoa (San Jose Earthquakes; Salinas, Calif.)k

DEFENDERS (12): Tyler Bindon (LAFC; Los Angeles, Calif.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Carlos Diaz (LAFC; Baldwin Park, Calif.), Alexander Freeman (Orlando City SC; Plantation, Fla.), Samuel Jones (Wake Forest; Portsmouth, Va.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Curtis Ofori (New York Red Bulls; Hopewell Junction, N.Y.), Mateo Pinilla (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Justin Reynolds (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.) , Nathan Rodrigues (San Jose Earthquakes; Campbell, Calif.), Diego Rossi (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.), Josh Wynder (Louisville City; Louisville, Ky.)

MIDFIELDERS (10): Gonzalo Agustoni-Chagas (Orlando City SC; Kissimmee, Fla.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Caleb Borneo (Columbus Crew; Morgantown, W.V.), Osvaldo Cisneros-Reyes (Sporting KC; Omaha, Neb.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Robert Deziel Jr. (Bayern Munich/GER; Palm Beach, Fla.), Ethan Kohler (San Jose Earthquakes; Campbell, Calif.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Maricopa, Ariz.)

FORWARDS(8): Bryan Arellano (Austin FC; San Antonio, Texas), Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Rodrigo Neri (Atlético Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Nighte Pickering (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Anthony Ramirez (FC Dallas: Little Elm, Texas), Alixson Soukup (LAFC; Canoga Park, Calif.), Ethan Subachan (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.)