FCD U19s heading to Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament

The FC Dallas U19s continue their DA winter break schedule next week – the regular season picks back up on February 22nd – with a smaller tournament down in Florida, the Montverde Academy Soccer Tournament. The tournament runs from February 7th to the 11th.

FC Dallas will be playing in the SuperGroup against the hosts SIMA Gold (Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy), Jacuipense (Brazil), and Valencia CF (Spain).

FCD Scheduled Games

Date Opponent Time CT Tuesday, Jan 7 SIMA Gold 6 pm Wednesday, Jan 6 Valencia CF 4 pm Friday, Jan 10 Jacuipense 3 pm Saturday, Jan 11 Consolation Game 2 pm Saturday, Jan 11 Championship 5 pm

Kind of stinks to get Valencia in the 2nd game of a back to back, but I suppose that just ups the challenge. C’est la vie or something.

Notes on the FCD U19 Travel Squad

0 Seth Wilson – US U17 GK

42 Jonathan Gomez – US and Mexico U16 left back, at only 16 he’s also FCD U17 eligible.

37 Nico Carrera – US and Mexico U17 center back, chose to represent US at the Worlds.

12 Kevin Bonilla – US U20 right back. Can play left as well.

10 Tanner Tessmann – US U20 central mid. Recently committed to Clemson.

27 David Rodriguez – North Texas SC’s 17-year-old attacking mid.

62 Cesar Reyes Garcia – Former US U17, emerging talent IMO.

9 Gibran Rayo – Frequent NTXSC player, frequent FCD training player.

7 Beni Redzic – Former US U17 recently a Bosnia and Herzegovina U18.

18 Malik Henry-Scott – Forward, 4 games for FCD this year but 5 goals.

14 Rafael Pinzon Corral – Sometimes starting mid.

24 Andreas Dicun – Solar transfer taking a gap year, has a knack for crunch time goals.

40 Zach Schawl – goalkeeper.

17 Cristian Escribano – outside back.

8 Erik Centeno – central mid.

19 Jesus Veloz – versatile defender.

5 Camilo Estrada – D/M

36 Ayden Nocus – reserve forward

11 Diego Maynez – winger/forward

MAST Tournament 2020.

Missing from the Travel Squad

Michael Sosa – A winger/striker who really stepped up his game after Pepi left the U17s last year. He recently quit the FCD Academy and signed with an agent.

Nathan Toledo – Long-time starter at center back is MIA.

Dante Sealy – Doesn’t often play with the U19s

Diego Letayf – Former starting 6, left FCD to join Tigres.