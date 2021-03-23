FCD signs Nicky Hernandez

FC Dallas announced today the club has signed 1st Round 2021 SuperDraft Pick Nicky Hernandez to an MLS contract. Hernandez was already under contract with the organization with North Texas Soccer Club but the FCD was – effectively – forced to draft him anyway to protect his MLS college rights.

Hernandez has signed a two-year contract with FCD that includes club options for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 seasons.

I wrote at the end of last season that Hernandez had a good shot to make the FCD roster this year. With this signing, Hernandez becomes the first player to sign a pro contract with North Texas SC, develop, and progress to FC Dallas as we don’t count Ricardo Pepi who was always destined for a Homegrown contract.

Hernandez – a linking 8 – scored three goals and recorded one assist in nine appearances as a dominant force in the NTX midfield.

Hernandez, 22, played three seasons at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He recorded eight goals and nine assists in 52 overall appearances for the Mustangs. Prior to his collegiate career, Hernandez captained the Dallas Texans SC.

Name: Nicky Hernandez

Full name: Dominick Gilbert Hernandez

Position: Midfielder

DOB: September 21, 1998 (22)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Hometown: Duncanville, Texas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: North Texas SC

Congratulations Nicky Hernandez for signing with @FCDallas! 👏



We're so glad we could be a part of your professional journey.



Show 'em what you got, @nicky_0898 🚀 pic.twitter.com/pjcQnkvOLY — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) March 23, 2021