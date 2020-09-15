FCD reinforcements are on the way, will it be in time to face the Rapids?

FC Dallas heads into a home game with Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night still recovering from big losses in the locker room and a long list of injuries and tired legs.

Returning from Kansas City, the walking wounded gathering outside Head Athletic Trainer Tracy Coleman‘s treatment room grew as Matt Hedges went into concussion protocol, Bryan Acosta suffered an injury to his quadricep, and Jimmy Maurer came down with a calf issue.

Add those to Fafa Picault‘s hamstring strain and Paxton Pomykal missing the remainder of the year after hip surgery.

But the good news is that recoveries are beginning and reinforcements are on the way.

Hedges returned in Saturday’s Texas Derby win, and Luchi Gonzalez was able to give updates on the other three players during a media call on Monday.

Fafa Picault during training. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“Fafa trained today,” explained Gonzalez. “It’s kind of a partial, close to full [fitness], but I don’t know if he’ll be ready for Wednesday. Maybe, but I’m pretty confident he’ll be ready by the weekend.”

Gonzalez would go on to say that Bryan Acosta and Jimmy Maurer are not yet in full training but should be by the end of the week.

Maurer has a new face joining training with his keeper group as of this morning as Phelipe Megiolaro has now completed his quarantine period. The Brazilian goalkeeper was able to work out individually at Toyota Soccer Center but had to be kept away from his new teammates since arriving in Frisco.

Megiolaro will be available for Wednesday’s game with Colorado but Gonzalez did reveal that MLS pool goalkeeper Charlie Lyon has been extended a few days as Kyle Zobeck will most likely retain the start.

Dallas lost not only two of its bigger contributors on the field this past week but also two of the bigger personalities in the locker room as Kobra went back to the Czech Republic and Reggie Cannon started a new chapter in Portugal. While both players will be missed, Luchi sees a strong locker room that will not let the departures get team morale down.

“The team already showed a reaction last game,” Gonzalez told media on a conference call. “So we want to continue to show a reaction in the right way. We have no excuses about the goals we want to accomplish and we still expect to accomplish them. That’s the standard we hold ourselves to.”

Players, fans, and staff alike look forward to a day, hopefully soon, when the retire FCD roster will be available.