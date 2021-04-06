FCD/NTX Roster Rankings – April 6, 2021

As FC Dallas moves on to its MLS phase of the preseason, we wanted to start off the season the right way – with a power ranking!

Let’s kick off the fourth season of our ranking of all 41 players under professional contract with FC Dallas or North Texas SC. There’s no scientific formula beyond who is playing well – or at all – in addition to who is being talked up or down by coaches, media, and fans.

So without further ado:

Andres Ricaurte is amazed. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Starting XI:

1 (-) Andres Ricaurte

High: 1 | Low: 1 The Magician, at this point this is pretty much his team. He may have to do some heavy lifting this year. – Buzz 2 (-) Matt Hedges

High: 2 | Low: 2 It’s been good to see D’GOAT back with the captain’s armband in preseason. – Dan 3 (-) Ryan Hollingshead

High: 3 | Low: 3 He’s the guy at right back for now. Even though we don’t like him at right back. – Buzz 4 (-) Jimmy Maurer

High: 4 | Low: 4 No goals conceded so far in preseason. – Dan 5 (-) Bryan Acosta

High: 5 | Low: 5 Until proven otherwise, “Moon-shot” Acosta is the starter next to Ricaurte. – Buzz 6 (-) Jose Antonio Martinez

High: 6 | Low: 6 Everyone at the club is talking the Spaniard up as a player and a person. Looks like that gap we worried about last year got a pretty sturdy fix. – Dan 7 (-) Franco Jara

High: 7 | Low: 7 Holding down the 9… for now. – Buzz 8 (-) Freddy Vargas

High: 8 | Low: 8 He’s been the name in preseason. Scored a nice free kick and had another to assist Ho’Head against San Antonio. Are set pieces going to start happening again? – Dan 9 (-) Jesus Ferreira

High: 9 | Low: 9 Big National Team bump coming off the back of 2020’s low ranking. Can he carry it over to 2021 MLS play? – Buzz 10 (-) Jader Obrian

High: 10 | Low: 10 Two goals against SAFC. Not the prettiest but it shows he can fight through a challenge and find the net. – Dan 11 (-) Johnny Nelson

High: 11 | Low: 11 The best outside back defender in the team has held off Munjoma so far. – Buzz

Ricardo Pepi models the new FC Dallas 2021 secondary named the “Community Kit” by the club. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In The Mix:

12 (-) Ricardo Pepi

High: 12 | Low: 12 Jara is finally getting some competition from the young striker. – Dan 13 (-) Tanner Tessmann

High: 13 | Low: 13 Fantastic minutes with the Olympic team. Can he beat out Acosta? – Buzz 14 (-) Edwin Cerrillo

High: 14 | Low: 14 The number six jersey and the team just sold his biggest direct competition. Did Cerrillo make Thiago Santos expendable? – Dan 15 (-) Bressan

High: 15 | Low: 15 Got the first start out of respect for time served but has lost out to Martinez since. Is the 3rd CB in a 3-man back line. – Buzz 16 (-) Phelipe Megiolaro

High: 16 | Low: 16 Not conceded a goal in preseason, saved two penalties and scored one in the shootout against SAFC. – Dan 17 (-) Nicky Hernandez

High: 17 | Low: 17 A fantastic 2nd half of 2020 got him drafted then a good camp got him signed. He’s seen minutes while Acosta and Tessmann were gone. – Buzz 18 (-) Eddie Munjoma

High: 18 | Low: 18 Eddie is second choice at both fullback positions but big obstacles on both sides. – Dan 19 (-) Ema Twumasi

High: 19 | Low: 19 Injuries derailed his expected run at right back. Will have some work to do to get back into the mix. – Buzz 20 (-) Brandon Servania

High: 20 | Low: 20 Getting starts and just completed his first 90 mins with SKN St. Polten. – Dan

Thomas Roberts goes up for a header. (North Texas SC Communications)

Second Team:

21 (-) Thomas Roberts

High: 21 | Low: 21 Roberts was having a really good spring by all reports until he got injured. Should be back in time for the season. – Buzz 22 (-) Paxton Pomykal

High: 22 | Low: 22 Paxton’s health is an enigma wrapped in a mystery. Now the covers are coming off so it’ll be easier to tell if he’s really playing and training. – Dan 23 (-) Justin Che

High: 23 | Low: 23 On loan to Bayern, playing with Bayern II it seems. – Buzz 24 (-) Kalil ElMedkhar

High: 24 | Low: 24 A stunning goal in the first scrimmage but those wing spots seem to be locked up right now. – Dan 25 (-) Dante Sealy

High: 25 | Low: 25 Mostly late minutes this spring and some NTX scrimmage time. – Buzz 26 (-) Kyle Zobeck

High: 26 | Low: 26 Shutler came in to challenge for third spot on the depth chart and Zobeck seems to have won that battle. – Dan 27 (-) Derek Waldeck

High: 27 | Low: 27 The sole NTX contracted player still in FCD camp, that we know of. FCD might be in need of a cheap depth piece at 6. Does he have a shot? – Buzz 28 (-) Nksoi Burgess

High: 28 | Low: 28 Needs games. – Dan 29 (-) Hope Kodzo Avayevu

High: 29 | Low: 29 Handed the North Texas 10-shirt and maybe the keys to the bus. Expectations are rising fast. – Buzz 30 (-) Colin Shutler

High: 30 | Low: 30 Impressed enough to be signed by NTX in a timely manner. Presumably the first choice USL-1 keeper. – Dan 31 (-) Gibran Rayo

High: 31 | Low: 31 A solid second half to 2020 gets him another go in 2021. Needs consistency. – Buzz 32 (-) Bernard Kamungo

High: 32 | Low: 32 A trialist signing, the NTX folks seem very excited about him. – Dan

(Campbell University)

In Reserve:

33 (-) Thibaut Jacquel

High: 33 | Low: 33 24-year-old from France and Campbell U signs a USL-1 deal and has been scoring. Where does he fit in the FCD/NTX system? – Buzz 34 (-) Alisson

High: 34 | Low: 34 One of the few retained players, it’s a good time for Alisson to really kick on and show more than begin dependable at the USL League One level. – Dan 35 (-) Imanol Almaguer

High: 35 | Low: 35 Too often injured, need to see some progression soon. – Buzz 36 (-) Alex Bruce

High: 36 | Low: 36 Injuries did Bruce a disservice in 2020. He needs to stay healthy. – Dan 37 (-) David Rodriguez

High: 37 | Low: 37 On loan to Atlético San Luis. Needs more consistency with NTX and greater impact. – Buzz 38 (-) Mikey Maldonado

High: 38 | Low: 38 Another open trialist signed. A versatile defender off the back of a solid season in the 5th tier UPSL. – Dan 39 (-) Kazu

High: 39 | Low: 39 Just arrived in DFW in the last day or so. – Buzz 40 (-) Alejandro Viniegra

High: 40 | Low: 40 As far as we know not here yet. – Dan 41 (-) Juan Parra

High: 41 | Low: 41 As far as we know not here yet either. – Buzz

As we’ve talked about an offensive rebuild, Andres Ricaurte is the man of the moment at Toyota Stadium. Agree or disagree with us, let us know.