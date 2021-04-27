FCD/NTX Roster Rankings – April 6, 2021

The FC Dallas season is two games in, and if those depressed you, at least North Texas SC put in a fun performance in its season opener on Saturday night.

With that in mind, it’s been three weeks since our last look at the growing number of players under contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC. As much as Buzz could talk about Matthew Corcoran, it’s best we stick to just the contracted players!

As always, it’s a completely scientific deep dive into the vagueness of performance, whether a player has played, and what the media and fans are saying. So here goes.

Bressan marks Gonzalo Higuain in the 2-1 comeback win over Inter Miami at Toyota Stadium, October 29, 2020. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Starting XI:

1 (+) Jimmy Maurer

High: 1 | Low: 4 FCD’s best player over the first two games. Remarkable performances. Thankfully the news on his injury is relatively good, just a “sprain” should miss 1 or 2 games. – Buzz 2 (+1) Ryan Hollingshead

High: 2 | Low: 3 A mixed bag for a guaranteed starter as Ryan gets used to right back again. Leads the team in tackles, 0.58 goals added leads team. 0.46 xG 2nd highest on team. Also leading in unsuccessful tackles, fouls, and misplaced passes. – Dan 3 (-1) Matt Hedges

High: 2 | Low: 3 Rolled his ankle in game one, taped it up and played on it swollen and in pain all week, including in game two. Which explains the performances and early sub. – Buzz 4 (+1) Bryan Acosta

High: 4 | Low: 5 Top five in virtually every good statistic and Acosta has quit the moon shots in what has been a quietly good start to the season. – Dan 5 (+1) Jose Antonio Martinez

High: 5 | Low: 6 Terrific game one and above average game two. He looks the part, which begs the question as to why Luchi is still playing with three at the back. – Buzz 6 (-5) Andres Ricaurte

High: 1 | Low: 6 Ricaurte is getting the raw end of the deal in playing a 3-4-3 with a lack of freedom in the midfield. Positionally struggling, but still tied for second in key passes going forward. – Dan 7 (+1) Freddy Vargas

High: 7 | Low: 8 He’s become the fulcrum of the FCD offense but hasn’t carried over the spring production to the regular season. – Buzz 8 (+2) Jader Obrian

High: 8 | Low: 10 For how much Obrian gets on the ball, his production is low but efficient. He’s 3/3 on shots in the box, but needs to make the keeper work harder for that save. Tops key passing. – Dan 9 (+6) Bressan

High: 9 | Low: 15 A case can be made he’s been FCD’s best defender over the first two games. Playing aggressively as the extra center back. – Buzz 10 (+2) Ricardo Pepi

High: 10 | Low: 12 Tops the team in xG and for a real stat is the only goalscorer. The team looks better with Pepi in. That may be because they also switch out of the 3-4-3 but this is your number one form striker right now. – Dan 11 (-) Johnny Nelson

High: 11 | Low: 11 Solid defensively as always but he’s on an island and not seeing enough of the ball. The wide wings are over writing his best offensive skill: crossing. – Buzz

Paxton Pomykal models the new FC Dallas 2021 secondary named the “Community Kit” by the club. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In The Mix:

12 (-5) Franco Jara

High: 7 | Low: 12 The formation does Jara a huge disservice, but he’s missed a couple of sitters and just hasn’t been ‘in the game’ for long periods. He’s only been caught offside once, which is not the number you expect to see against your starting forward as a high nine or even a false nine. – Dan 13 (-4) Jesus Ferreira

High: 9 | Low: 13 The shoulder injury is costing him chances but he’s a big part of the plans at the 9 this year. – Buzz 14 (-1) Tanner Tessmann

High: 13 | Low: 14 Got the start over Ricaurte in San Jose and we really didn’t see much from him. – Dan 15 (+1) Phelipe Megiolaro

High: 15 | Low: 16 Got the chance off the bench. Can he win the start this weekend over Kyle Zobeck? – Buzz 16 (+6) Paxton Pomykal

High: 16 | Low: 22 Paxton has been the sub tasked with bringing life to the game twice when the midfield has largely been abandoned. Showing a little rust in his touch but also some great aggression in aerials and tackles. – Dan 17 (+1) Eddie Munjoma

High: 17 | Low: 18 Made his debut on the left. Can he prove himself ready for a start? Is he the long-term answer? – Buzz 18 (+5) Justin Che

High: 18 | Low: 23 Three starts for Bayern’s second team. Well, it was nice while it lasted! – Dan 19 (-5) Edwin Cerrillo

High: 14 | Low: 19 After what was by all reports a fantastic spring he has been dropped in favor of a 3 man backline. – Buzz 20 (-) Brandon Servania

High: 20 | Low: 20 Servania isn’t getting a regular start over in the Austrian second tier. – Dan

Thibaut Jacquel (22) takes on Ft. Lauderdale defender Modesto Mendez (17) in the USL League One match at Globe Life Park.

Second Team:

21 (-) Thomas Roberts

High: 21 | Low: 21 Coming out of rehab. Hopefully, he can start pressing for minutes. – Buzz 22 (+2) Kalil ElMedkhar

High: 22 | Low: 24 Underperforming wingers plays into Kalil’s favor but you have to wonder if Luchi views him as MLS ready yet. – Dan 23 (+10) Thibaut Jacquel

High: 23 | Low: 33 The red hot scoring star of North Texas. Named USL-1 Player of the Week. Is he the next Pepi? – Buzz 24 (-7) Nicky Hernandez

High: 17 | Low: 24 Carrying on from last season with North Texas, albeit with an MLS contract. – Dan 25 (-6) Ema Twumasi

High: 19 | Low: 25 Recovering from injury, back in training, but hasn’t made either bench. – Buzz 26 (-) Dante Sealy

High: 25 | Low: 26 On the bench for both first team games. – Dan 27 (+4) Gibran Rayo

High: 27 | Low: 31 Looking really good for NTX on the wing with a goal in game one. Arguably one of their best players this spring. – Buzz 28 (-) Nksoi Tafari

High: 28 | Low: 28 Nkosi needs some games, so the 3-4-3 may be harming his development with the need for an extra CB in the game-day roster. – Dan 29 (-2) Derek Waldeck

High: 27 | Low: 29 Solid performance at left back in game one to make the USL-1 Team of the Week… but did get beat for pace a couple of times. – Buzz 30 (-1) Hope Kodzo Avayevu

High: 29 | Low: 30 In the Football Manager games, the perfect comment in a press conference would be “If his debut was this good, I can’t wait to see what comes.” Hope got the assist on Jacquel’s volley, leaving the Floridian backline for dead off a turn before crossing to the Frenchman. – Dan 31 (+6) David Rodriguez

High: 31 | Low: 37 Made his first team debut and then first start for Atlético San Luis. – Buzz 32 (-6) Kyle Zobeck

High: 26 | Low: 32 Maurer injury works for him. Phelipe’s assured performance off the bench may not. – Dan

North Texas SC Signs Defender Mikey Maldonado, March 26, 2021. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve:

33 (-1) Bernard Kamungo

High: 32 | Low: 33 What a story, from high school soccer, to open tryout, to North Texas SC, then comes off the bench in game one and scores. – Buzz 34 (+4) Mikey Maldonado

High: 34 | Low: 38 Great showing at the back. Led the defense in tackling, passing, pass percentage in the opposition half and dominated his duels. – Dan 35 (-5) Colin Shutler

High: 30 | Low: 35 Nothing particularly standout from his game one showing. Neither good or bad. – Buzz 36 (-2) Alisson

High: 34 | Low: 36 Another solid display for Alisson. – Dan 37 (-2) Imanol Almaguer

High: 35 | Low: 37 Solid showing as a 6 in game one when he’s usually an 8. FCD needs 6s though and not 8s. – Buzz 38 (-2) Alex Bruce

High: 36 | Low: 38 Pushed back into an attacking midfield role. Couldn’t really connect his passes or get involved in the attack. I did love this 50-yard recovery run though. – Dan 39 (-) Beni Redzic

High: 39 | Low: 39 Got a sweet new Homegrown contract. But isn’t on the FC Dallas active roster nor is he playing for North Texas. – Buzz 40 (-1) Kazu

High: 39 | Low: 40 Subbed in in the 71st minute. It’ll be interesting to see if he can break into the team before long. – Dan 41 (-1) Alejandro

High: 40 | Low: 41 Got 1 minute off the bench in game one for NTXSC. Haven’t seen a lot of him, frankly. – Buzz 42 (-1) Juan Parra

High: 41 | Low: 42 Made the bench but we’ve yet to see him play. – Dan 43 (-) Richard Sanchez

High: 43 | Low: 43 Former FC Dallas Homegrown and U17 World Cup winner. He’s fallen a long way from the heights of Tigres. Is this a shop window favor? – Buzz 44 (-) Rio Ramirez

High: 44 | Low: 44 The 23-year-old Fort Worth Vaqueros captain will be looking to catch on with his ability to play across the back line. – Dan 45 (-) Rickson Van Hees

High: 45 | Low: 45 NTX’s newest signing from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division.. Former US U17. Outside back, mostly right but can left. – Buzz 46 (-) Caiser Gomez

High: 46 | Low: 46 A recent import from the Portuguese third tier on loan. – Dan

Thibaut Jacquel is our big winner this time around with a ten place jump bolstered by that USL-1 player of the week performance. A well hit free kick and a sublime volley did it for the Frenchman.

There was a three way tie for second place as Bressan, David Rodriguez, and Paxton Pomykal each climbed six spots.

Bressan has outshone most of his teammates in the opening games as an aggressive defender that leads the team in passing volume and percentage. Rodriguez made his debut and then first start for Atletico San Luis, and Pomykal is making strides in his return.

On the other side, Nicky Hernandez took the biggest drop slipping seven places after a strong preseason with the FC Dallas first team didn’t turn into a run with the MLS team.

Ema Twumasi and Kyle Zobeck were one behind. Twumasi is still on his return from an injury that kept him out of preseason, and Zobeck drops back as a result of other players excelling around him.