FCD at Dallas Cup 2022 – Wednesday Humpday

Due to my real job I didn’t make any game at all today in GA Cup or Dallas Cup (although I did make FCD training, see the latest 3rd Degree the Podcast on Thursday).

But there were some important games and results for FC Dallas. Let’s run through them.

U19s – Dallas Cup

Lost 3-0 to Panama YNT. That eliminated the FCD U19s who despite the results I thought played some nice soccer and really competed in this tournament.

U14s – Dallas Cup

Led by my dude Andre Saucedo, the U14s cruised to a 6-0 win over Tulsa SC. The U14s finish 3-0-0 with 11 goals for and 0 goals against. They face OKC Energy ECNL in the Quarters on Thursday at 3 pm on MoneyGram 7.

In fact, the 14s are the only FCD Academy team to advance past the group stage.

U13s – Dallas Cup

Most importantly, the U13s beat Dallas Texans 3-2.

But they finished in a 3-way tie for first all on 6 points but earn second place due to a Goal Differential of 4 behind the leaders 10. So the U13s are eliminated.

U12s – Dallas Cup

North and South both opened play in the U12 bracket. Both won.

North, 3-2 over RISE SC Pre-Elite Volt.

South, 3-0 over Lonestar SC DL White JL

The U17s and U15s were already eliminated.