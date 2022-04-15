FCD at Dallas Cup 2022 – Thursday Out

As we came to the knock-out stages of the 2022 Dallas Cup, there was only one Academy side left alive: the FCD U14s.

The opponent on the day was Oklahoma Energy FC ECNL 08 who took the game 1-0 in what has to be regarded as an upset.

Here’s the FCD XI.

FCD u14s XI vs Oklahoma Energy ECNL 08 at Dallas Cup 2022, April 14, 2022.

There are open subs at this age, players coming in and out. Not a lot but enough to not bother tracking them in this one.

Big Picture

The Energy were well organized and disciplined in their shape, they set up to stifle FC Dallas and maximize their counterattack threat, and win the game. It worked. Dallas with the larger share of the possession was unable to break them down and the Energy scored on a counter.

The FCD u14s have some nice players. They advanced further than any other Academy team this year. But this kind of moment is why FCD is in tournaments like this. Part of their player evaluations is the mental side. Can you break a defending team down? Can you rise to the occasion? Can you make it count when it counts?

Today they didn’t and all of that is part of evaluating and making pro players. It takes a lot to be a pro. In some years it might just be 1 or 2 players… or 0. Do you have what it takes?

Player Comments

My dude Andre Saucedo wasn’t able to make it happen. As good as I’ve seen him, he was stifled in this one. This kid is loads of fun to watch every time. I hope he progresses.

The best overall FCD player for me on the day was Matthew (or is it Edgar?) Razo. He was working hard as the holding mid and playing some progressive passes. I like this player.

Tadesse Hart put in a pretty good shift, he was maybe the most dangerous attacker most of the afternoon. Able to get by some defenders.

It wasn’t a great day for FCD in the end as the last Academy team is eliminated. (Aside from U12s who start later during the week and are still in group play.)

FCD U14s for Dallas Cup 2022 Quarters vs Oklahoma Energy FC 08 ECNL.

FCD Youth Premier teams are still going strong though.

FCDY 06 Premier

Another FCD team playing today was FCD Youth 06 Premier. They knocked off RISE SC Next U16 by a 3-1 scoreline.

06 Premier advances to face Allegiance FC 06B Red – Arana tomorrow at 1 pm on MoneyGram 7 in the U16 Semi-Final.

FCDY 07 Premier

FCDY 07 Premier knocked off SAC Boys 2007 Pre-Academy with a 5-1 demolishing.

They too move on to the U15 Semi-Finals against Solar SC ECNL 07 Ackerson. Tomorrow at 3 pm on MoneyGram 10.

There are a fair number of FCD Youth teams that play Friday.

FCD U12 Academy

I forgot to mention that the U12 Academy sides played game 2 of their opening rounds on Thursday.

U12 North beat Rebels SC 2010 Elite by a 2-0 score.

U12 South knocked off SAC 2010 Pre-Academy by a 7-0 line.

Both play again Friday.