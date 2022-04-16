FCD at Dallas Cup 2022 – Friday Fun

You would think this FCD Academy series would be over but there are actually still FCD U12 Academy teams still going. Both played their final group game on Friday and advance to the knockout stage each winning their group.

Edit: A third FCD team, FCDY South 10B, is also still alive, details below.

FCD U12 North

In their final group game Friday, North knocked off Sparta United B10 Premier NK 5-0.

North wins Bracket E with a 3-0-0 record, 10 goals for, and 2 goals against.

They now face Total Football Club Catalyst 2010 Orange in the Quarterfinals on Saturday at 9 am on MoneyGram 14.

FCD U12 South

South took care of Arlington Legends 10B on Friday in their final group game to the tune of 6-0.

South wins Bracket F with a 3-0-0 record, 16 goals for, and 0 goals against.

They now face Austin FC U12 in Saturday’s Quarterfinals at 9 am on MoneyGram 13.

FCD U12 South at the 2022 Dallas Cup. (Courtesy Juan Diego Alvarez)

FCDY South 10B

The third FCD team to make it through to the Quarters.

FCDY South 10B won Bracket B with a 3-0-0 record, 19 goals for, and 4 goals against.

They face Dallas Texans 10B (Dallas) at 9 am on MoneyGram 12.