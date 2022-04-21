FCD advances in Open Cup with 2-1 win over FC Tulsa

FC Dallas began play in the 2022 US Open Cup on Tuesday with a match against USL Championship side FC Tulsa. Thanks to a PK from Franco Jara and a game-winner from Jader Obrian, FCD got a 2-1 win to advance.

Coach Nico Estevez rotated virtually his entire XI. Defenders Lucas Bartlett, Josué Quiñónez, and Homegrown Beni Redzic made their FC Dallas debuts. Kalil ElMedkhar and Tsiki Ntsabeleng made their first FC Dallas starts both as midfield 8s.

Szabolcs Schön recorded the assist on the Obrian goal.

“I got the ball from Kalil (ElMedkhar) and our coach Peter (Luccin) had told me I should do early crosses,” Schön said after the game. “So I controlled the ball and I put it in between the defender and ‘keeper. Then Jáder went to the second post and scored a really good goal.”

“Sometimes it is difficult trying to motivate younger players,” Franco Jara said he his performance and being a leader. “We try to give an example so they can get motivated. The effort one gives can motivate and inspire the whole team. I think talking is not a lot, you have to actually show with your own actions. We have to support the young guys and give them the confidence to become great players.”

The 4th round draw for the Open Cup is on Thursday, April 21, at 11 am CT.

Lineups:

FC Dallas — Jimmy Maurer; Ema Twumasi (Joshué Quiñónez – 67’), Nkosi Tafari, Lucas Bartlett, Eddie Munjoma; Edwin Cerrillo, Kalil ElMedkhar (Brandon Servania – 81’), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Beni Redžic – 81’); Jáder Obrian, Franco Jara (Jesús Ferreira – 73’), Szabolcs Schön (Alan Velasco – 73’).



Substitutes not used — Maarten Paes, Isaiah Parker, Facundo Quignon.

FC Dallas Stats Summary:

Shots: 14

Shots on Goal: 3

Saves: 3

Corner Kicks: 5

Fouls: 19

Offside: 1



FC Tulsa — Sean Lewis; Bradley Bourgeois, Ronald Rodríguez, Johnny Fenwick, Jorge Corrales; Lebo Moloto, Abuchi Obinwa; Darío Suárez (Kembo Kibato – 81’), Rodrigo Da Costa, Joaquín Rivas (Gabi Torres – 71’); J.J. Williams (Brian Brown – 67’).



Substitutes not used — Austin Wormell, Adrián Diz Pe, Petar Čuić, Eric Bird.



FC Tulsa Stats Summary:

Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 4

Saves: 1

Corner Kicks: 4

Fouls: 18

Offside: 0



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Franco Jara (penalty kick) — 32’

TUL: Bradley Bourgeois (J.J. Williams) — 42’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (Szabolcs Schön) — 56’



Misconduct Summary:

TUL: Lebo Moloto (caution) – 29’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) – 53’

TUL: J.J. Lewis (caution) – 79’

TUL: Bradley Bourgeois (caution) – 86’



Weather: Cloudy, 67℉

Attendance: 2,287