FCD Academy players in North Texas SC camp

I’ve talked a little this spring about the changing nature of how FC Dallas is going to use North Texas SC now that MLS Next Pro is happening. That biggest change is a bigger lean into Academy participation in both training and games.
North Texas SC can carry up to 11 Academy players on the roster at a time in Next Pro. Since these kids can be changed in and out – and rostering them only matters for games anyway – I think you will see a fair amount of rotation up until the roster freeze.
I’ve asked around and compiled a list of everyone from the FC Dallas Academy who is or has taken part in North Texas SC training to this point. I’m going to tell you a little about each player and post a pic if I have one.
Here’s the list in alphabetical order as this isn’t meant to be a ranking.
FCD Academy Player in North Texas SC Camp
Adrian Anguiano
2005, U19. Center back. Missed roughly a year with the ACL/MCL combo suffered in NTX training in 2020. Just recently returned to action for the Academy. Mexico U16 camper right before the injury.
Will Baker
2004, U19. Center back. Played left CB for NTX in the scrimmage last weekend. A tall lefty.
Julian Eyestone
2006, U17. 6’6″ keeper, the next massive Academy keeper prospect after Carrera. Rare combo of size and athleticism. US U17.
Santiago Ferreira
2004, U19. Linking mid. The younger brother of Jesus. Started as the 8 for North Texas SC this weekend against FCD.
Jordan Jones
2005, U19. Linking mid. Former US U17 and U15. Lots of range. At one time he was the Top Drawer Soccer #1 player in Texas in the class of 2023.
Kevin Kelley
2005, U17. Wing. The older Kelley brother. A dynamic, slashing winger. In the mold of Dante Sealy. Former US YNT. Previously at Sevilla FC, PSG, and Barcelona.
Kristian Kelley
2006, U17. Wing. The younger Kelley brother. Kris is also a dynamic, slashing attacker with a game in the same mold as Dante Sealy. Previously at Sevilla FC, PSG, and Barcelona.
Malachi Molina
2006, U17. Outside back or wing. Up and down vertical modern back. Bryan Reynolds vibes.
Nolan Norris
2005, U17. Left back or 6. Natural lefty. Frequently U17 captain, at least in the games I’ve seen. Good defender with ball skill. Former US U15.
Nighte Pickering
2005, U19. Striker, natural 9 but can wing. Got frequent FCD training invites under Luchi Gonzalez when Jesus Ferreira was missing. Goal poacher.
Anthony Ramirez
2005, U17. Mexico U16, U17, and now U18. Former US 15. False wing or 10. My current #1 desired player for a protect the investment signing (which I think we will see less of).
Jared Salazar
2006 U17. Attacking mid. Very left-footed. Great passer and strong on the ball. Can create and score. Former Solar player.
Tarik Scott
2005, U19. Striker, winger. Better as a winger. Won the Golden Boot for the 2020-21 MLS Next Playoffs. The younger brother of Tulsa striker Malik Henry-Scott.
Slade Starnes
2003, U19. Center back. Was in FC Dallas camp the first week of training. Furman commit.
Alejandro “Ale” Urzua
2006, U17. Linking mid. Box to box player with an endless motor and top-tier skill. He was in FC Dallas camp earlier this spring.
If we learn of any more, we’ll be sure and update everyone.
The Diego Hernandez saga continues to puzzle.
As an aside, I’d be interested to learn more about Jared Salazar’s club journey. I know he played for Solar at one point, but he was an all-star for FCD Youth at the U10 level and below. Why the time outside the club?
https://terrelltigernews.weebly.com/blog/-tisd-student-travels-to-spain-to-compete-in-soccer-tournament
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb82kJPcj5s
There must be something I’m missing. I will try and ask.