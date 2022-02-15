FCD Academy players in North Texas SC camp

I’ve talked a little this spring about the changing nature of how FC Dallas is going to use North Texas SC now that MLS Next Pro is happening. That biggest change is a bigger lean into Academy participation in both training and games.

North Texas SC can carry up to 11 Academy players on the roster at a time in Next Pro. Since these kids can be changed in and out – and rostering them only matters for games anyway – I think you will see a fair amount of rotation up until the roster freeze.

I’ve asked around and compiled a list of everyone from the FC Dallas Academy who is or has taken part in North Texas SC training to this point. I’m going to tell you a little about each player and post a pic if I have one.

Here’s the list in alphabetical order as this isn’t meant to be a ranking.

FCD Academy Player in North Texas SC Camp

Adrian Anguiano

2005, U19. Center back. Missed roughly a year with the ACL/MCL combo suffered in NTX training in 2020. Just recently returned to action for the Academy. Mexico U16 camper right before the injury.

Adrian Anguiano in Mexico YNT camp.

Will Baker

2004, U19. Center back. Played left CB for NTX in the scrimmage last weekend. A tall lefty.

William Baker crosses the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Arizona Real Salt Lake. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Julian Eyestone

2006, U17. 6’6″ keeper, the next massive Academy keeper prospect after Carrera. Rare combo of size and athleticism. US U17.

Julian Eyestone, FC Dallas Academy.

Santiago Ferreira

2004, U19. Linking mid. The younger brother of Jesus. Started as the 8 for North Texas SC this weekend against FCD.

Santiago Ferreira, in white, takes on FC Dallas in a preseason game, February 12, 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Jordan Jones

2005, U19. Linking mid. Former US U17 and U15. Lots of range. At one time he was the Top Drawer Soccer #1 player in Texas in the class of 2023.

Jordan Jones battles against Bayern Munich in the 2019 Bayern adidas Campus Cup. Nolan Norris lurks in the background. (Courtesy Bayern Munich)

Kevin Kelley

2005, U17. Wing. The older Kelley brother. A dynamic, slashing winger. In the mold of Dante Sealy. Former US YNT. Previously at Sevilla FC, PSG, and Barcelona.

FC Houston Pro goalie Carter Stillwell tips Kristian Kelley’s shot over the goal in the Dallas Cup match at MoneyGram Park. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kristian Kelley

2006, U17. Wing. The younger Kelley brother. Kris is also a dynamic, slashing attacker with a game in the same mold as Dante Sealy. Previously at Sevilla FC, PSG, and Barcelona.

Kevin Kelley, FC Dallas.

Malachi Molina

2006, U17. Outside back or wing. Up and down vertical modern back. Bryan Reynolds vibes.

FC Dallas U17 Malachi Molina (#31) attempts the steal with a sliding tackle in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris

2005, U17. Left back or 6. Natural lefty. Frequently U17 captain, at least in the games I’ve seen. Good defender with ball skill. Former US U15.

Nolan Norris in North Texas SC training, Feb 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Nighte Pickering

2005, U19. Striker, natural 9 but can wing. Got frequent FCD training invites under Luchi Gonzalez when Jesus Ferreira was missing. Goal poacher.

Nighte Pickering fires a shot in North Texas SC Training, Feb 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Anthony Ramirez

2005, U17. Mexico U16, U17, and now U18. Former US 15. False wing or 10. My current #1 desired player for a protect the investment signing (which I think we will see less of).

Anthony Ramirez dribbles upfield against FC Dallas, February 12, 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Jared Salazar

2006 U17. Attacking mid. Very left-footed. Great passer and strong on the ball. Can create and score. Former Solar player.

Jared Salazar (10) splits two defenders in the Dallas Cup U15 final between FC Dallas U15 Academy and SD Surf ECNL 2006. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott

2005, U19. Striker, winger. Better as a winger. Won the Golden Boot for the 2020-21 MLS Next Playoffs. The younger brother of Tulsa striker Malik Henry-Scott.

FC Dallas U17 forward Tarik Scott (41) celebrates his opening goal in the MLS Next Cup quarterfinals match at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Slade Starnes

2003, U19. Center back. Was in FC Dallas camp the first week of training. Furman commit.

FC Dallas U19 defender and captain Slade Starnes (5) strikes the ball at the MLS Next Showcase at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alejandro “Ale” Urzua

2006, U17. Linking mid. Box to box player with an endless motor and top-tier skill. He was in FC Dallas camp earlier this spring.

If we learn of any more, we’ll be sure and update everyone.