There have previously been reports from Holland that Maarten Paes’ loan to FC Dallas included an auto-buy clause based on games. That number, again according to foreign reports, had been reached and the transfer was scheduled to happen this summer.

Now, Paes’ prior club FC Utrecht has officially announced the transfer of Paes to FC Dallas.

Thanks, Maarten Paes and Benaissa Benamar!



FC Utrecht have sold goalkeeper Maarten Paes to FC Dallas.



Also, Benaissa Benamar continues his career at FC Volendam, that has automatically lifted the option to buy the defender. β€" FC Utrecht (@FCUtrecht_EN) June 24, 2022

The Paes buy price is reported to be $1.1 million.