FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West (2003) for Dallas Cup 2022

The second of three teams FC Dallas has in the Dallas Cup Girls U19 bracket.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.

FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West (2003)

Coach: Rick Lopez & Malea Abbott

Bracket B: Solar SC

FCDY U19 RL West played in the ECNL Girls Regional League – North Texas Conference.

FCDY RL U19 West Dallas Cup Roster

No.MamePos.YearNote
0Mackenzi GoenG2003Emporia State University signing.
2Isabella DeGoniaM2004
3Hannah VetromileF/M2004Abilene Christian commit.
4Madison WestbrookM2003
5Reagan IslerF/M2004
7Rachel StilesF2003
9Karah ChappellF2004
11Grace HamptonM2004
12Allyson KolbaM2004Brookhaven College commit. Kicks for Denton Ryan Varsity Football.
13Abby WorthyM/D2004
14Jessica JonesM2004
15Alyssa AbeytaM2003
16Avery PickD2003
17Kylie SwansonF2004
19Jordan ValentineF2004
22Payten WilsonD2004
24Mikhaela GoenF2003Northwestern Oklahoma State signing.
27Ashton MaitlenM2004

FCDY RL U19 West Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 92 pmFC Dallas Youth 04 North BlackToyota 14
April 108 amDKSC 03/04 ECNLToyota 14
Apri; 11NoonSolar SC RL 03 GarboToyota 9
FC Dallas Youth RL - NTX GU19 West
FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West.

