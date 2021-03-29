FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
DC21 Play has started and the ETX 04 Premier boys won their first game 2-1.
Team Accolades
2020 DTSC Fall Festival Finalist
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd
2020 DTSC Summer Festival Semi-Finalist
2020 Texas Lightning Puma Cup USA Champion
FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier Booth Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Aram Mijares
|M
|4
|Denver Rowe
|D
|6
|Cole Falco
|8
|Dylan Dossey
|9
|Mark Elicea
|F
|10
|Simon Cleofe
|11
|Ezra Caoili
|14
|Adrian Diaz
|F
|16
|Luke Hunsinger
|17
|Joseph Spalding
|D
|18
|Sael Suazo
|19
|Nathan Eidam
|M
|21
|Noe Robles
|M
|22
|Nathan Ramirez
|23
|Gustavo Rojas
|M
|24
|Braedon Poole
|D
|25
|Caleb Carmack
|M
|44
|Barrett Lin
|54
|Uriel Barroso
|F
|94
|Luke Neely
Coach: Callam Booth
Manager: Sauyu Lin
ETX 04 Premier Schedule – Bracket C
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Brazas Futebol 04 Black Martins
|W 2-1
|MoneyGram #4
|Mon, March 29
|PSG Academy FL U17 Blue
|8 pm
|Classic League Complex #1
|Wed, March 31
|ID North Stars Soccer Academy 04 NLFC
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #6