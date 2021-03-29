Categories FC Dallas, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the ETX 04 Premier boys won their first game 2-1.

Team Accolades

2020 DTSC Fall Festival Finalist
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd
2020 DTSC Summer Festival Semi-Finalist
2020 Texas Lightning Puma Cup USA Champion

FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier Booth Roster

No.NamePos.Note
2Aram MijaresM
4Denver RoweD
6Cole Falco
8Dylan Dossey
9Mark EliceaF
10Simon Cleofe
11Ezra Caoili
14Adrian DiazF
16Luke Hunsinger
17Joseph SpaldingD
18Sael Suazo
19Nathan EidamM
21Noe RoblesM
22Nathan Ramirez
23Gustavo RojasM
24Braedon PooleD
25Caleb CarmackM
44Barrett Lin
54Uriel BarrosoF
94Luke Neely

Coach: Callam Booth
Manager: Sauyu Lin

ETX 04 Premier Schedule – Bracket C

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Brazas Futebol 04 Black MartinsW 2-1MoneyGram #4
Mon, March 29PSG Academy FL U17 Blue8 pmClassic League Complex #1
Wed, March 31ID North Stars Soccer Academy 04 NLFC6 pmMoneyGram #6
