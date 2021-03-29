FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.



DC21 Play has started and the ETX 04 Premier boys won their first game 2-1.

Team Accolades

2020 DTSC Fall Festival Finalist

2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion

2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd

2020 DTSC Summer Festival Semi-Finalist

2020 Texas Lightning Puma Cup USA Champion

FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier Booth Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 2 Aram Mijares M 4 Denver Rowe D 6 Cole Falco 8 Dylan Dossey 9 Mark Elicea F 10 Simon Cleofe 11 Ezra Caoili 14 Adrian Diaz F 16 Luke Hunsinger 17 Joseph Spalding D 18 Sael Suazo 19 Nathan Eidam M 21 Noe Robles M 22 Nathan Ramirez 23 Gustavo Rojas M 24 Braedon Poole D 25 Caleb Carmack M 44 Barrett Lin 54 Uriel Barroso F 94 Luke Neely

Coach: Callam Booth

Manager: Sauyu Lin

ETX 04 Premier Schedule – Bracket C

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Brazas Futebol 04 Black Martins W 2-1 MoneyGram #4 Mon, March 29 PSG Academy FL U17 Blue 8 pm Classic League Complex #1 Wed, March 31 ID North Stars Soccer Academy 04 NLFC 6 pm MoneyGram #6

FC Dallas Youth ETX 04 Premier.