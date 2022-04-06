Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL U17 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

Moving on to the U17 brackets of the Dallas Cup where FCD again has three teams, we begin with the top FCDY ECNL team.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Any recruiting commitments I missed, please let me know.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL U17 Girls

Coach: Matthew Grubb

Bracket B: FCDY 05 Premier West, OC Surf 2005 Vasquez, DKSC 05 ECNL

FCDY ECNL U17 plays in the Texas Conference of the ECNL They have a 9-2-4 record and a +16 goal differential.

FCDY ENCL U17 Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYearPos.Notes
2Madison Stormberg2005FU of Washington commit.
3Bella James2005DTexas A&M commit.
4Taylor Cheatham2005UCLA commit. 2021 1st Team All-Texas Conference ECNL.
8Taryn Thibeau2005Ok State commit.
9Kayla Ristianto2005Cornell commit.
10Melania Fullerton20052021 1st Team All-Texas Conference ECNL.
11Kenzi Tufts2005M
12Ambyr Baker2005
13Samantha Cortez2005
17Kyrsten Kizer2005Cross County athlete.
18Avery Wren2005DArkansas commit.
19Mia Norman2005
21Aryanna Jimison2005OU commit. 2021 2nd Team All-Texas Conference ECNL.
22Emma Alvord2005DOU commit.
24Alison Brandt2005G
25Sarah Peyton Webb2005DUNT commit.

FCDY ENCL U17 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 92 pmDKSC 05 ECNLToyota 11
April 108 amFCDY 05 Premier WestToyota 9
April 1110 amOC Surf 2005 VasquezToyota 9
FCDY 05 ECNL
FCDY 05 ECNL Girls.

