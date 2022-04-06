FC Dallas Youth ECNL U17 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the U17 brackets of the Dallas Cup where FCD again has three teams, we begin with the top FCDY ECNL team.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL U17 Girls
Coach: Matthew Grubb
Bracket B: FCDY 05 Premier West, OC Surf 2005 Vasquez, DKSC 05 ECNL
FCDY ECNL U17 plays in the Texas Conference of the ECNL They have a 9-2-4 record and a +16 goal differential.
FCDY ENCL U17 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Notes
|2
|Madison Stormberg
|2005
|F
|U of Washington commit.
|3
|Bella James
|2005
|D
|Texas A&M commit.
|4
|Taylor Cheatham
|2005
|UCLA commit. 2021 1st Team All-Texas Conference ECNL.
|8
|Taryn Thibeau
|2005
|Ok State commit.
|9
|Kayla Ristianto
|2005
|Cornell commit.
|10
|Melania Fullerton
|2005
|2021 1st Team All-Texas Conference ECNL.
|11
|Kenzi Tufts
|2005
|M
|12
|Ambyr Baker
|2005
|13
|Samantha Cortez
|2005
|17
|Kyrsten Kizer
|2005
|Cross County athlete.
|18
|Avery Wren
|2005
|D
|Arkansas commit.
|19
|Mia Norman
|2005
|21
|Aryanna Jimison
|2005
|OU commit. 2021 2nd Team All-Texas Conference ECNL.
|22
|Emma Alvord
|2005
|D
|OU commit.
|24
|Alison Brandt
|2005
|G
|25
|Sarah Peyton Webb
|2005
|D
|UNT commit.
FCDY ENCL U17 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|2 pm
|DKSC 05 ECNL
|Toyota 11
|April 10
|8 am
|FCDY 05 Premier West
|Toyota 9
|April 11
|10 am
|OC Surf 2005 Vasquez
|Toyota 9
Melanie Fullerton is a gamer. Father, Kim Fullerton is head coach of Allen Varsity Men’s soccer.
https://www.fcdallas.com/news/melania-fullerton-earns-call-up-to-senior-grenada-national-team-fc-dallas-girls-