FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL U15 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

And the last FC Dallas team in the Dallas Cup is the FCDY U15 ECRL side.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth ECNL RL U15s (2007)

Coach: Dani Sewell Vaughn

Bracket B: Solar SC ECNL 07, Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL 07, Fallas Town FC 07 Punisher

FCDY ECNL RL U15 (2007) plays in the ECNL Regional League Texas Conference and are currently in 1st Place with a 12-4-2 record and a +22 goal differential.

FCDY ECNl RL U15s Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Year 1 Addison Huber G 2007 3 Payton Hayes 6 2007 4 Addison Hunt G 2007 5 Katarina Soto M 2007 6 Jane Blalack W 2007 7 Toral Jena M/D 2007 8 Isabel Tanner RB 2007 11 Sarah Humphries D 2007 13 Gianna Wilbur CB 2007 14 Brooklyn Stilson LB 2007 15 Arianna Johnson CB 2007 16 Emma Taylor W 2007 17 Aliyah Diaz M 2007 18 Emily Teterud W 2007 19 Chloe Bryant F 2007 22 Natalia Rivera Lorenzo F/M 2007 23 Halle Garpa M 2007

FCDY ECNl RL U15s Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 10 am Solar SC ECNL 07 Toyota 9 April 10 Noon Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL 07 Toyota 11 April 11 4 pm Fallas Town FC 07 Punisher Toyota 9

FCDY U15 ENRL GIrls

A more recent team pic.