Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL U15 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL U15 Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

And the last FC Dallas team in the Dallas Cup is the FCDY U15 ECRL side.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth ECNL RL U15s (2007)

Coach: Dani Sewell Vaughn

Bracket B: Solar SC ECNL 07, Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL 07, Fallas Town FC 07 Punisher

FCDY ECNL RL U15 (2007) plays in the ECNL Regional League Texas Conference and are currently in 1st Place with a 12-4-2 record and a +22 goal differential.

FCDY ECNl RL U15s Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.Year
1Addison HuberG2007
3Payton Hayes62007
4Addison HuntG2007
5Katarina SotoM2007
6Jane BlalackW2007
7Toral JenaM/D2007
8Isabel TannerRB2007
11Sarah HumphriesD2007
13Gianna WilburCB2007
14Brooklyn StilsonLB2007
15Arianna JohnsonCB2007
16Emma TaylorW2007
17Aliyah DiazM2007
18Emily TeterudW2007
19Chloe BryantF2007
22Natalia Rivera LorenzoF/M2007
23Halle GarpaM2007

FCDY ECNl RL U15s Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 910 amSolar SC ECNL 07Toyota 9
April 10NoonSting SC Dallas Black ECNL 07Toyota 11
April 114 pmFallas Town FC 07 PunisherToyota 9
FCDY U15 ENRL GIrls
FCDY U15 ENRL GIrls

A more recent team pic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.