FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls U19 for 2022 Dallas Cup

And now I move on to the girls’ half of the FC Dallas Academy/Youth program. For FC Dallas, the top level of the girls’ Academy is the ECNL level. It is, by most people’s take I think, the top tier of soccer for girls in the US.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls U19 (2004)

Coach: Aaron Gordon

Bracket A: Dallas Surf 04 Black, Everton College, Solar SC 04 Ancheta

FCDY ECNL G U19 is the 2004 side and they are in 2nd Place in the ECNL Texas Conference.

FCDY ECNL GU19 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Year Notes 00 Taylor Richards GK 2004 Auburn signing. 3 Seoyoon Chang D 2004 “Alex” Yale commit. Lone Star HS soccer captain. 4 Trinity Cox M 2004 Guyer High School. 5 Valerie Flores M 2003 Texas A&M Commerce signing. 6 Eleanor Hays D 2004 2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 2nd Team. Clemson commit. 7 Kaydence Ramirez M 2004 2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Alabama signing. 8 Alena Ultes M 2004 Frisco Reedy HS. National Charity League. 9 Kristen Sueltz M 2004 The Colony HS. 10 Alexis Lee F 2004 2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Ok State commit. 11 Paige Dickson M 2003 K-State signing. 13 Jayme Ramirez M 2004 Texas Tech signing. 15 Taylor Zdrojewski F 2004 2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Texas Tech signing. ’21 DMN Girls Player of the Year. 16 Peyton Renfro F 2004 UNT signing. 17 Olivia Ramey GK 2004 Oklahoma signing. 19 Isabella Carrillo F 2004 Missouri signing. 20 Trinity Egerton D 2004 Baylor signing. 21 Hayden Colson D 2004 2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Auburn signing. 22 Sisley Stephens M 2004 UA Little Rock signing. 23 Piper Hemperly M 2004 ‘Ole Miss commit? 26 Rachel Buckle M 2004 Elon signing. 71 Addisen Ramirez 2006 Class of 2025… goodness. Playing up two tiers. Abby-Lee Sanogo 2004 Air Force signing. Nia Chacon 2004 Texas State signing. Sydney Japic 2004 Alabama signing.

FCDY ECNL GU19 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 10 am Dallas Surf 04 Black Toyota 14 April 10 8 am Solar SC 04 Ancheta Toyota 15 April 11 Noon Everton College Toyota 13

