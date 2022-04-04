FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls U19 for 2022 Dallas Cup

And now I move on to the girls’ half of the FC Dallas Academy/Youth program. For FC Dallas, the top level of the girls’ Academy is the ECNL level. It is, by most people’s take I think, the top tier of soccer for girls in the US.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls U19 (2004)
Coach: Aaron Gordon
Bracket A: Dallas Surf 04 Black, Everton College, Solar SC 04 Ancheta
FCDY ECNL G U19 is the 2004 side and they are in 2nd Place in the ECNL Texas Conference.
FCDY ECNL GU19 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|00
|Taylor Richards
|GK
|2004
|Auburn signing.
|3
|Seoyoon Chang
|D
|2004
|“Alex” Yale commit. Lone Star HS soccer captain.
|4
|Trinity Cox
|M
|2004
|Guyer High School.
|5
|Valerie Flores
|M
|2003
|Texas A&M Commerce signing.
|6
|Eleanor Hays
|D
|2004
|2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 2nd Team. Clemson commit.
|7
|Kaydence Ramirez
|M
|2004
|2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Alabama signing.
|8
|Alena Ultes
|M
|2004
|Frisco Reedy HS. National Charity League.
|9
|Kristen Sueltz
|M
|2004
|The Colony HS.
|10
|Alexis Lee
|F
|2004
|2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Ok State commit.
|11
|Paige Dickson
|M
|2003
|K-State signing.
|13
|Jayme Ramirez
|M
|2004
|Texas Tech signing.
|15
|Taylor Zdrojewski
|F
|2004
|2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Texas Tech signing. ’21 DMN Girls Player of the Year.
|16
|Peyton Renfro
|F
|2004
|UNT signing.
|17
|Olivia Ramey
|GK
|2004
|Oklahoma signing.
|19
|Isabella Carrillo
|F
|2004
|Missouri signing.
|20
|Trinity Egerton
|D
|2004
|Baylor signing.
|21
|Hayden Colson
|D
|2004
|2020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Auburn signing.
|22
|Sisley Stephens
|M
|2004
|UA Little Rock signing.
|23
|Piper Hemperly
|M
|2004
|‘Ole Miss commit?
|26
|Rachel Buckle
|M
|2004
|Elon signing.
|71
|Addisen Ramirez
|2006
|Class of 2025… goodness. Playing up two tiers.
|Abby-Lee Sanogo
|2004
|Air Force signing.
|Nia Chacon
|2004
|Texas State signing.
|Sydney Japic
|2004
|Alabama signing.
FCDY ECNL GU19 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|10 am
|Dallas Surf 04 Black
|Toyota 14
|April 10
|8 am
|Solar SC 04 Ancheta
|Toyota 15
|April 11
|Noon
|Everton College
|Toyota 13