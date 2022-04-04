Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls U19 for 2022 Dallas Cup

And now I move on to the girls’ half of the FC Dallas Academy/Youth program. For FC Dallas, the top level of the girls’ Academy is the ECNL level. It is, by most people’s take I think, the top tier of soccer for girls in the US.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls U19 (2004)

Coach: Aaron Gordon

Bracket A: Dallas Surf 04 Black, Everton College, Solar SC 04 Ancheta

FCDY ECNL G U19 is the 2004 side and they are in 2nd Place in the ECNL Texas Conference.

FCDY ECNL GU19 Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.YearNotes
00Taylor RichardsGK2004Auburn signing.
3Seoyoon ChangD2004“Alex” Yale commit. Lone Star HS soccer captain.
4Trinity CoxM2004Guyer High School.
5Valerie FloresM2003Texas A&M Commerce signing.
6Eleanor HaysD20042020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 2nd Team. Clemson commit.
7Kaydence RamirezM20042020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Alabama signing.
8Alena UltesM2004Frisco Reedy HS. National Charity League.
9Kristen SueltzM2004The Colony HS.
10Alexis LeeF20042020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Ok State commit.
11Paige DicksonM2003K-State signing.
13Jayme RamirezM2004Texas Tech signing.
15Taylor ZdrojewskiF20042020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Texas Tech signing. ’21 DMN Girls Player of the Year.
16Peyton RenfroF2004UNT signing.
17Olivia RameyGK2004Oklahoma signing.
19Isabella CarrilloF2004Missouri signing.
20Trinity EgertonD2004Baylor signing.
21Hayden ColsonD20042020-21 ECNL Texas Conference 1st Team. Auburn signing.
22Sisley StephensM2004UA Little Rock signing.
23Piper HemperlyM2004‘Ole Miss commit?
26Rachel BuckleM2004Elon signing.
71Addisen Ramirez2006Class of 2025… goodness. Playing up two tiers.
Abby-Lee Sanogo2004Air Force signing.
Nia Chacon2004Texas State signing.
Sydney Japic2004Alabama signing.

FCDY ECNL GU19 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 910 amDallas Surf 04 BlackToyota 14
April 108 amSolar SC 04 AnchetaToyota 15
April 11NoonEverton CollegeToyota 13
