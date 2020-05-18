FC Dallas Youth and Academy to begin full team training May 31st

With the State of Texas announcement that youth sports can begin training and play, FC Dallas is looking to take the next step with their youth teams and Academy. According to an FC Dallas statement, the FCD Youth Teams will resume training on May 31st.

On May 31, youth sports may begin holding practices without spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant. Youth sports competition has been cleared to resume beginning June 15, 2020 with social distancing measures recommended. Having recently returned to limited small group activity during Phase One of the State’s reopening, FC Dallas is ready to progress to full team training for its youth teams with appropriate safeguards and protocols for the health and safety of all players, staff, coaches and parents. FC Dallas Statement

FC Dallas has announced they will have teams participating in both the MLS Academy League and ECNL in addition to the leagues FCD Youth already played in so it’s unclear just which teams will be in which leagues at this time.

Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowing some professional sports to begin applying for permission to hold events without spectators, FC Dallas will – unsurprisingly – continue to follow Major League Soccer’s lead on the restart of the 2020 season.