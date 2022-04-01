FC Dallas Youth 10 Central Red for 2022 Dallas Cup

Aside from the North and South Academy U12 teams, FCD has two more clubs in the U12 Dallas Cup.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas Youth 10 Central Red

Coach: Victor Medina

Bracket A: Toca FC 2010 MLS, Angeles Soccer Elite (Mex), Houston Dynamo Dash YSC HDA Catalyst 10.

FCDY 10 Central Red plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and sits in 4th with a 4-3-0 record and a +1 goal differential.

FCDY 10 Central Red Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 0 Jackson Shirley 2010 3 Yovany Vail 2010 4 Ian Olguin 2010 5 Luis Malagon 2010 7 Gerardo Estrada 2010 8 Mason Dwomo 2010 9 Henry Hail 2010 10 Jules Fine 2010 11 Zavier Green 2010 15 Christian Hernandez 2010 17 Elijah Tayengo 2010 18 Callum Jones 2010 19 Bernardo Eguia 2010 22 Jorge Ibarra 2010 30 Ryan Schreck 2010 Nathan Suarez 2010

FCDY 10 Central Red Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 13 2 pm Toca FC 2010 MLS MoneyGram 14 April 14 3 pm Angeles Soccer Elites (Mex) MoneyGram 13 April 15 3 pm Houston Dynamo Dash YSC HDA Catalyst 10 MoneyGram 14