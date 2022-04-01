FC Dallas Youth 10 Central Red for 2022 Dallas Cup

Aside from the North and South Academy U12 teams, FCD has two more clubs in the U12 Dallas Cup.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 10 Central Red
Coach: Victor Medina
Bracket A: Toca FC 2010 MLS, Angeles Soccer Elite (Mex), Houston Dynamo Dash YSC HDA Catalyst 10.
FCDY 10 Central Red plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and sits in 4th with a 4-3-0 record and a +1 goal differential.
FCDY 10 Central Red Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|0
|Jackson Shirley
|2010
|3
|Yovany Vail
|2010
|4
|Ian Olguin
|2010
|5
|Luis Malagon
|2010
|7
|Gerardo Estrada
|2010
|8
|Mason Dwomo
|2010
|9
|Henry Hail
|2010
|10
|Jules Fine
|2010
|11
|Zavier Green
|2010
|15
|Christian Hernandez
|2010
|17
|Elijah Tayengo
|2010
|18
|Callum Jones
|2010
|19
|Bernardo Eguia
|2010
|22
|Jorge Ibarra
|2010
|30
|Ryan Schreck
|2010
|Nathan Suarez
|2010
FCDY 10 Central Red Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 13
|2 pm
|Toca FC 2010 MLS
|MoneyGram 14
|April 14
|3 pm
|Angeles Soccer Elites (Mex)
|MoneyGram 13
|April 15
|3 pm
|Houston Dynamo Dash YSC HDA Catalyst 10
|MoneyGram 14