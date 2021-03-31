Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Boys for Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The U12s start Dallas Cup play today (Wednesday).

Team Accolades

2021 Winter Cup Finalist
Elite Cup 2021 Semi-Finalist
Upper 90 Challenge 2020 Semi-Finalist
2020 DTSC Fall Festival Finalist
Summer Splash 2020 Finalist
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd Place

FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
0Dylan Prachyl
1Gavin Farkas
2Titus Lowrie
3Dylan Golomb
7Emilio Kieffer
8Kaleb Panozzo
10Elijah Srinivasa
11Calem McClendon
12Bruce Romano
14Joaquin Gonzalez
15Shane Langston
16Austin Pillittere
17Hyoungju Kim
18Alexander Gonzalez
20Austin Schilling
21Luca Velarde
33Jimmy Silva Mendoza
56Favian Rojas

Coach: Young Kang
Manager: Yoon Jae Kim

09 West Red Schedule – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31FC Dallas Youth 09NoonMoneyGram #12
Thur, April 1ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL2 pmMoneyGram #12
Fri, April 2HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 091 pmMoneyGram #12
FCDY 09 Red West
FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Boys.

