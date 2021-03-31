FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Boys for Dallas Cup

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The U12s start Dallas Cup play today (Wednesday).

Team Accolades

2021 Winter Cup Finalist

Elite Cup 2021 Semi-Finalist

Upper 90 Challenge 2020 Semi-Finalist

2020 DTSC Fall Festival Finalist

Summer Splash 2020 Finalist

2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd Place

FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 0 Dylan Prachyl 1 Gavin Farkas 2 Titus Lowrie 3 Dylan Golomb 7 Emilio Kieffer 8 Kaleb Panozzo 10 Elijah Srinivasa 11 Calem McClendon 12 Bruce Romano 14 Joaquin Gonzalez 15 Shane Langston 16 Austin Pillittere 17 Hyoungju Kim 18 Alexander Gonzalez 20 Austin Schilling 21 Luca Velarde 33 Jimmy Silva Mendoza 56 Favian Rojas

Coach: Young Kang

Manager: Yoon Jae Kim

09 West Red Schedule – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 FC Dallas Youth 09 Noon MoneyGram #12 Thur, April 1 ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL 2 pm MoneyGram #12 Fri, April 2 HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 09 1 pm MoneyGram #12

FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Boys.