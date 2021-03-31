FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Boys for Dallas Cup

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
The U12s start Dallas Cup play today (Wednesday).
Team Accolades
2021 Winter Cup Finalist
Elite Cup 2021 Semi-Finalist
Upper 90 Challenge 2020 Semi-Finalist
2020 DTSC Fall Festival Finalist
Summer Splash 2020 Finalist
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd Place
FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|0
|Dylan Prachyl
|1
|Gavin Farkas
|2
|Titus Lowrie
|3
|Dylan Golomb
|7
|Emilio Kieffer
|8
|Kaleb Panozzo
|10
|Elijah Srinivasa
|11
|Calem McClendon
|12
|Bruce Romano
|14
|Joaquin Gonzalez
|15
|Shane Langston
|16
|Austin Pillittere
|17
|Hyoungju Kim
|18
|Alexander Gonzalez
|20
|Austin Schilling
|21
|Luca Velarde
|33
|Jimmy Silva Mendoza
|56
|Favian Rojas
Coach: Young Kang
Manager: Yoon Jae Kim
09 West Red Schedule – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Wed, March 31
|FC Dallas Youth 09
|Noon
|MoneyGram #12
|Thur, April 1
|ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL
|2 pm
|MoneyGram #12
|Fri, April 2
|HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 09
|1 pm
|MoneyGram #12