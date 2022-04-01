FC Dallas Youth 09 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

The final U13 team in this year’s DC for FC Dallas.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out.

FC Dallas Youth 09 West

Coach: Young Kang

Bracket F: Total Futbol Club 2009 Gold, Rio Rapids Soccer Club 09 ECNL, Austin FC MLS EYDP U13

FCDY 09 West plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and they are in 2nd place with a 6-1-2 record and a +8 goal differential.

FCDY 09 West Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Edgar Torres 2009 3 Johnathan Sandibanez 2009 4 Daniel Savala 2009 5 Jett Logan 2009 7 Emilio Kieffer 2009 8 Mauro Miranda 2009 10 Adrian Perez-Barreto 2009 11 Christian Figueroa 2009 12 Bruce Romano 2009 13 Minjun Lee 2009 15 Kyle Vidal 2009 16 Austin Pillittere 2009 17 Hyoungju Kim 2009 18 Alexander Gonzalez 2009 30 Christian Tovar 2009 33 Carlos Vazquez 2009 70 Santiago Castillo 2009 77 Emil Tairov 2009

FCDY 09 West Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 11 4 pm Total Futnol Club 2009 Gold Richland 4 April 12 2 pm Rio Rapids SC 09 ECNL Richland 9 April 13 4 pm Austin FC MLS EYDP U13 Richland 3

