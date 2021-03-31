FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The U12s start Dallas Cup play today (Wednesday).

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions

2020 DTSC Fall Festival Semi-Finalist

2020 Summer Splash Champion

2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 2nd Place

FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 0 Isaiah Graham 4 Liam Michel 6 Dylan Looney 7 Clay Cramer 9 Trevor Vasquez 11 Jose Oliveros Rodriguez 12 Jonathan Gutierrez 14 Luke Martey 15 Griffin Taylor 17 Chase Payne 20 Christian Wygant 21 Owen Palmer 23 Ahmad Odom 29 Hudson Crook 50 Preston Blach

Coach: Philip Gomez

Manager Claudia Cramer

FCDY 09 Schedule – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red Noon MoneyGram #12 Thur, April 1 HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 09 2 pm MoneyGram #13 Fri, April 2 ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL 3 pm MoneyGram #12

FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys.