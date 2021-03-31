Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The U12s start Dallas Cup play today (Wednesday).

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions
2020 DTSC Fall Festival Semi-Finalist
2020 Summer Splash Champion
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 2nd Place

FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys Roster

No.NamePos.Note
0Isaiah Graham
4Liam Michel
6Dylan Looney
7Clay Cramer
9Trevor Vasquez
11Jose Oliveros Rodriguez
12Jonathan Gutierrez
14Luke Martey
15Griffin Taylor
17Chase Payne
20Christian Wygant
21Owen Palmer
23Ahmad Odom
29Hudson Crook
50Preston Blach

Coach: Philip Gomez
Manager Claudia Cramer

FCDY 09 Schedule – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31FC Dallas Youth 09 West RedNoonMoneyGram #12
Thur, April 1HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 092 pmMoneyGram #13
Fri, April 2ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL3 pmMoneyGram #12
FCDY-09-boys
FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys.

