FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
The U12s start Dallas Cup play today (Wednesday).
Team Accolades
2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champions
2020 DTSC Fall Festival Semi-Finalist
2020 Summer Splash Champion
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 2nd Place
FC Dallas Youth 09 Boys Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|0
|Isaiah Graham
|4
|Liam Michel
|6
|Dylan Looney
|7
|Clay Cramer
|9
|Trevor Vasquez
|11
|Jose Oliveros Rodriguez
|12
|Jonathan Gutierrez
|14
|Luke Martey
|15
|Griffin Taylor
|17
|Chase Payne
|20
|Christian Wygant
|21
|Owen Palmer
|23
|Ahmad Odom
|29
|Hudson Crook
|50
|Preston Blach
Coach: Philip Gomez
Manager Claudia Cramer
FCDY 09 Schedule – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Wed, March 31
|FC Dallas Youth 09 West Red
|Noon
|MoneyGram #12
|Thur, April 1
|HDDYSC HAD Catalyst N 09
|2 pm
|MoneyGram #13
|Fri, April 2
|ID TFC Dynamo Catalyst 09 Orange DDL
|3 pm
|MoneyGram #12