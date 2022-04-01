FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With only one U15 from FC Dallas in the DC we move on to U14.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier
Coach: Jose Suarez
Bracket C: Eintracht Frankfurt, e2prodigy FSC 08, Orlando City Soccer School South U14 MLS Next
FCDY 08 Premier plays in the Texas North Conference of the ECNL as well. They sit in 5th place with a 8-7-1 record and a +1 goal difference.
FCD Youth 08 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|0
|Hiram Alexander
|2008
|1
|Leo Enriquez
|2008
|2
|Caden Schumacher
|2008
|4
|Collin Baxter
|2008
|5
|Noah Abiodun
|2008
|6
|Daniel Aguilar
|2008
|7
|Javier Garcia
|2008
|9
|James Cotton-Betteridge
|2008
|10
|Ougir Vega Velazquez
|2008
|12
|Christian Selmon
|2008
|14
|Melvin Hernandez
|2008
|15
|Julian Chamleunsouk
|2008
|17
|Ryan Stancioiu
|2008
|19
|Oliver Marrujo
|2008
|20
|Fabian Davalos
|2008
|22
|Ian Campos
|2008
|23
|Akram Kader
|2008
|32
|Ezequiel De la cruz Lira
|2008
|40
|Corbyn Wendorf
|2008
FCD Youth 08 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|9:30 am
|OCSS South U14 MLS Next
|Richland 1
|April 11
|2 pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|MoneyGram 6
|April 13
|6 pm
|e2prodigy FSC 08
|Richland 9