FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With only one U15 from FC Dallas in the DC we move on to U14.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. 

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Eintracht Frankfurt, e2prodigy FSC 08, Orlando City Soccer School South U14 MLS Next

FCDY 08 Premier plays in the Texas North Conference of the ECNL as well. They sit in 5th place with a 8-7-1 record and a +1 goal difference.

FCD Youth 08 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
0Hiram Alexander2008
1Leo Enriquez2008
2Caden Schumacher2008
4Collin Baxter2008
5Noah Abiodun2008
6Daniel Aguilar2008
7Javier Garcia2008
9James Cotton-Betteridge2008
10Ougir Vega Velazquez2008
12Christian Selmon2008
14Melvin Hernandez2008
15Julian Chamleunsouk2008
17Ryan Stancioiu2008
19Oliver Marrujo2008
20Fabian Davalos2008
22Ian Campos2008
23Akram Kader2008
32Ezequiel De la cruz Lira2008
40Corbyn Wendorf2008

FCD Youth 08 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 109:30 amOCSS South U14 MLS NextRichland 1
April 112 pmEintracht FrankfurtMoneyGram 6
April 136 pme2prodigy FSC 08Richland 9
FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier
FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Boys. (2021)

