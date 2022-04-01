FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With only one U15 from FC Dallas in the DC we move on to U14.

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Eintracht Frankfurt, e2prodigy FSC 08, Orlando City Soccer School South U14 MLS Next

FCDY 08 Premier plays in the Texas North Conference of the ECNL as well. They sit in 5th place with a 8-7-1 record and a +1 goal difference.

FCD Youth 08 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 0 Hiram Alexander 2008 1 Leo Enriquez 2008 2 Caden Schumacher 2008 4 Collin Baxter 2008 5 Noah Abiodun 2008 6 Daniel Aguilar 2008 7 Javier Garcia 2008 9 James Cotton-Betteridge 2008 10 Ougir Vega Velazquez 2008 12 Christian Selmon 2008 14 Melvin Hernandez 2008 15 Julian Chamleunsouk 2008 17 Ryan Stancioiu 2008 19 Oliver Marrujo 2008 20 Fabian Davalos 2008 22 Ian Campos 2008 23 Akram Kader 2008 32 Ezequiel De la cruz Lira 2008 40 Corbyn Wendorf 2008

FCD Youth 08 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 9:30 am OCSS South U14 MLS Next Richland 1 April 11 2 pm Eintracht Frankfurt MoneyGram 6 April 13 6 pm e2prodigy FSC 08 Richland 9

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Boys. (2021)