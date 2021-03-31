FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Play has already begun and FCDY 08 Premier has tied one and lost one so far.

I’m told this team had the lowest goals against and most shutouts for 2 consecutive years leading up to becoming an ECNL team.

If you have a team photos of the 08 Premier boys to share send it along.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist

FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Leo Enriquez GK 2 Caden Schumacher RB 3 James Betteridge D Sometimes listed as Cotton-Betteridge 4 Collin Baxter LB 6 Daniel Aguilar F/M 8 James Andrey Yeager M 9 Cameron Warner F 10 Ougir Vega Velazquez M 11 Michael Moya M Former FCD DA South 12 Kasim Merchant M 14 Melvin Hernandez M 15 Christian Selmon M 17 Maximus Marino F “Are you not entertained!” 18 Alessandro Chavez F 19 Oliver Marrujo CB 21 Ayrton Magnotti F Former FCD DA South 22 Ian Campos D 24 Isaiah Kolwa D This may be the greatest selection of names I’ve ever seen.

Coach: Jesse Suarez

Manager: Annabelle Baxter

08 Premier Schedule – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 SoCal Elite FC 08 6 pm MoneyGram #5 Tues, March 30 ID Chelsea Jr 08 DDL 4 pm Classic League Complex #6 Wed, March 31 RSL-AZ Academy 08 4 pm MoneyGram #1