FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
Play has already begun and FCDY 08 Premier has tied one and lost one so far.
I’m told this team had the lowest goals against and most shutouts for 2 consecutive years leading up to becoming an ECNL team.
If you have a team photos of the 08 Premier boys to share send it along.
Team Accolades
2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist
FC Dallas Youth 08 Premier Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Leo Enriquez
|GK
|2
|Caden Schumacher
|RB
|3
|James Betteridge
|D
|Sometimes listed as Cotton-Betteridge
|4
|Collin Baxter
|LB
|6
|Daniel Aguilar
|F/M
|8
|James Andrey Yeager
|M
|9
|Cameron Warner
|F
|10
|Ougir Vega Velazquez
|M
|11
|Michael Moya
|M
|Former FCD DA South
|12
|Kasim Merchant
|M
|14
|Melvin Hernandez
|M
|15
|Christian Selmon
|M
|17
|Maximus Marino
|F
|“Are you not entertained!”
|18
|Alessandro Chavez
|F
|19
|Oliver Marrujo
|CB
|21
|Ayrton Magnotti
|F
|Former FCD DA South
|22
|Ian Campos
|D
|24
|Isaiah Kolwa
|D
Coach: Jesse Suarez
Manager: Annabelle Baxter
08 Premier Schedule – Bracket E
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|SoCal Elite FC 08
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #5
|Tues, March 30
|ID Chelsea Jr 08 DDL
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #6
|Wed, March 31
|RSL-AZ Academy 08
|4 pm
|MoneyGram #1