FC Dallas Youth 08 Central for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With the FCD Academy and Premier in the U14, Central makes the 3rd club for Los Toros in the U14s.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Team pic!

FC Dallas Youth 08 Central

Coaches: Victor Medina, Robert Fernandez, and Francisco Bernal

Bracket A: FC Dinastia 08 (Mex), CDA Slammers FC ECNL 2008, OKC Energy 08 ECNL

FCDY 08 Central plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1. They are currently in 2nd Place – right behind another FCD team, ETX 08 Garcia – with a 6-2-1 record and a +17 goal differential.

FCDY 08 Central Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Wyatt Gemmell 2008 3 Simon Castaneda 2008 4 Eduardo Martinez 2008 5 Brody Scott 2009 8 Tommy Castaneda 2008 9 Damian Gomez 2008 10 Andres Ojeda 2008 11 Aaron Olguin 2008 12 Jaylen Tovar 2008 13 Joseph Paz 2008 17 Luca Beirute 2008 19 Charles Brady 2008 20 Omar Molina 2008 21 Yahir Batres 2008 24 Esdras Mercado 2008 25 Joseth Matamoros 2008 27 Ahanaf Arif 2008 44 Andrew Lewis 2008 51 Jeff Martinez 2009

FCDY 08 Central Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 1:30 pm CDA Slammers FC ECNL 2008 MoneyGram 10 April 11 8 pm FC Dinastia 08 (Mex) Richland 6 April 13 4 pm OKC Energy FC 08 ECNL Richland 6