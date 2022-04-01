FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier for Dallas Cup 2022

And we’re on with the U15 bracket of the Dallas Cup. FCDY 07 Premier is also coached by former Burn player Gabby Gentile.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Why is it so hard to find pics of these teams?
FC Dallas Youth 07 Premier
Coach: Gabriel Gentile
Bracket B: Clovis Crossfire 07 EA, FC Dinastia 07 (Mex), OKC Energy 07 ECNL
FCDY 07 Premier plays in the Texas North Conference of the ECNL. Right now they are in 3rd place with a 10-1-5 record and a +35 goal differential.
FCD Youth 07 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
One of the few teams that has positions listed on their DC roster. Hopefully, they are accurate.
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|1
|John Tapia
|2007
|GK
|2
|Peter Alberigi
|2007
|D
|4
|Cole Kaipus
|2007
|D
|5
|Noah Wanzer
|2007
|D
|6
|Christian Rusenza
|2007
|D
|7
|Lennon Kindred
|2007
|F
|9
|Ian Witis
|2007
|F
|10
|Andy Alvarenga
|2007
|M
|11
|Kevin Rus
|2007
|M
|12
|Kayden Ayala
|2007
|D
|14
|George Eddy
|2007
|F
|15
|Ethan Perez
|2007
|D
|17
|Clagget Munjoma
|2007
|D
|18
|Landon Hickam
|2007
|M
|20
|Mateo Gentile
|2007
|F
|31
|Erick Lucas
|2007
|GK
|51
|Rolando Placencia
|2007
|M
|52
|Gino Sasso
|2007
|M
|53
|Santiago Olmedo
|2007
|M
|57
|Nicolas Arango Montoya
|2007
|GK
|99
|Myles Ezidore
|2007
|D
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|11:30 am
|Clovis Crossfire 07 EA
|MoneyGram 7
|April 11
|4 pm
|FC Dinastia 07 (Mex)
|Richland 5
|April 13
|2 pm
|OKC Energy FC 07 ECNL
|Richland 5