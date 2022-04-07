Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 07 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 07 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

And finally, in the youngest girls, age bracket in the Dallas Cup – U15s – FC Dallas has two teams. Again we start with the top ECNL side.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 07 ECNL

Coach: Matthew Grubb and Chris Ring

Bracket A: Solar SC ECNL 08 U14, DKSC 07 ECNL, Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL RL 07

FCDY 07 ECNL is, like all the rest of the ECNL team, in the Texas Conference. They are in 2nd place on a 12-2-1 record with a +30 Goal Differential.

FCDY 07 ECNL Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYearPos.Notes
0Shelby Coleman2007G
1Aviana Gutierrez2007G
3Samira Minor2007
6Holly Storer2007
7Tessa Arreola2007Mexico U15 National Team.
8Isabella Martinez2007
9Ahnali Quinn2007
10Isabelle Traub2007
11Kiara Gilmore2007
12Margaret Welsh2007
13Nadia Ortiz2007
16Ryleigh Wood2007
19Delaney Kurtz2007
21Marily Garza Contreras2007
23Charli Harris2007
25Landrie Ralph2007
28Natalie Hernandez2007
29Ava Haley2007
51Brooke Howard2007
71Nylah Norris2008I believe this is Nolan Norris’ sister. Invited to 2008 US YNT ID center back in March.

FCDY 07 ECNL Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 9NoonSting SC Dallas Black ECNL RL 07Toyota 11
April 1010 amDKSC 07 ECNLToyota 13
April 11NoonSolar SC ECNL 08Toyota 14
FCD 07 ECNL
FCD 07 ECNL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.