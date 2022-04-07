FC Dallas Youth 07 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

And finally, in the youngest girls, age bracket in the Dallas Cup – U15s – FC Dallas has two teams. Again we start with the top ECNL side.

FCD Youth 07 ECNL

Coach: Matthew Grubb and Chris Ring

Bracket A: Solar SC ECNL 08 U14, DKSC 07 ECNL, Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL RL 07

FCDY 07 ECNL is, like all the rest of the ECNL team, in the Texas Conference. They are in 2nd place on a 12-2-1 record with a +30 Goal Differential.

FCDY 07 ECNL Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 0 Shelby Coleman 2007 G 1 Aviana Gutierrez 2007 G 3 Samira Minor 2007 6 Holly Storer 2007 7 Tessa Arreola 2007 Mexico U15 National Team. 8 Isabella Martinez 2007 9 Ahnali Quinn 2007 10 Isabelle Traub 2007 11 Kiara Gilmore 2007 12 Margaret Welsh 2007 13 Nadia Ortiz 2007 16 Ryleigh Wood 2007 19 Delaney Kurtz 2007 21 Marily Garza Contreras 2007 23 Charli Harris 2007 25 Landrie Ralph 2007 28 Natalie Hernandez 2007 29 Ava Haley 2007 51 Brooke Howard 2007 71 Nylah Norris 2008 I believe this is Nolan Norris’ sister. Invited to 2008 US YNT ID center back in March.

FCDY 07 ECNL Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 Noon Sting SC Dallas Black ECNL RL 07 Toyota 11 April 10 10 am DKSC 07 ECNL Toyota 13 April 11 Noon Solar SC ECNL 08 Toyota 14

FCD 07 ECNL