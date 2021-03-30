FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Premier for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
07 Premier lost their first game.
This is another team I couldn’t find a picture for.
FCDY 07 Boys Premier Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|John Tapia
|2
|Peter Alberigi
|3
|Jared Perez
|4
|Cole Kaipus
|5
|Hector Dominguez
|6
|Christian Rusenza
|7
|Lennon Kindred
|8
|Lucas Silva
|10
|Andy Alvarenga
|14
|Michael Bukauskas
|15
|Juan Lara
|17
|Ayden Vidal
|18
|Landon Hickam
|19
|Jesus Frescas
|23
|Mateo Gentile
|Gabby’s son?
|31
|Erick Lucas
|33
|Sebastian Mendez
|51
|Rolando Placencia
|52
|Gino Sasso
|60
|Kaden King
Coach: Gabriel Gentile
Manager: Loredana Mazzeo Sasso
07 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket E
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Clovis Crossfire 07 NPL Grieco
|L 1-3
|MoneyGram #3
|Tues, March 30
|Anaheim Futbol 07 Delgado
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #8
|Wed, March 31
|Solar U14 MLS Academy
|8 pm
|MoneyGram #10