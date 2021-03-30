FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The 07 Boys Blue drew their first game.

Team Accolades

Plano Labor Day Invitation XL Semi-Finalist

2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 3rd Place

FCDY 07 Boys Blue Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Jackson Dawson 3 Cale Whitworth 4 Justin Judie 5 Santiago Olmedo 6 Roman Berry 7 Damron Atkins 8 Andrew Zito 9 Terence Goods 9 Jack Drygas 10 Ayaan Roychoudhury 11 Khalid Sankoh 12 Zacharia Alsahli 14 Blake Bollinger 16 Jace Brewer 17 Clagget Munjoma 22 Myles Ezidore 23 Waleed Hadj-Hamou 25 Jack Fahrenwald 32 Noah Thomas 35 Alperen Kaya

Coach: Chris Che

Manager: Juan Olmedo

FC Dallas Youth 07 Blue – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Cadence SFC 07 Academy T 3-3 Classic League Complex #10 Tues, March 30 Glendale FC Red 6 pm Classic League Complex #6 Wed, March 31 Total Football TFC 07 MLS Next 4:30 pm MoneyGram #2

FC Dallas Youth 07 Boys Blue.