FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Kicking off the U16s is the FCDY 06 Premier (ECNL) side. Coached by former Dallas Burn player Gabby Gentile.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 06 Premier

Coach: Gabriel Gentile

Bracket E: VIP Sports BC Surf Academy, Downtown Las Vegas SC 06 Gold, FC Westlake 06 Elite

FCDY 06 Premier is currently in 1st Place – 11-2-1 record with a +27 goal difference – in the North Division of the Texas Conference of the U16 ECNL.

FCD Youth 06 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Notes 1 Logan Kelly 2006 3 Jack Jones 2006 4 Byron Hines 2006 5 Thomas Hayes 2006 6 Peyton Williams 2006 7 Gabriel Sasso 2006 8 Israel Pina 2006 9 John Perez 2006 10 Ashton Medina 2006 11 Sebastian Sastoque 2006 Son of Dallas Burn player Juan Sastoque? 13 John Lutin 2006 14 Brian Avila 2006 17 Owen Gall 2006 Son of FCD U19 Coach John Gall? 18 Luis Romero 2006 Any relation to FCD Academy Alum Oscar Romero? 20 Alfonso Lopez 2006 21 Caleb Centeno 2006 22 Flavio Gallardo 2006 23 Tyler Kiernicki 2006

FCD Youth 06 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 11 8 pm VIP Sports BC Surf Soccer Academy MoneyGram 2 April 12 4 pm Downtown Las Vegas SC 06 Gold Richland 7 April 13 4 pm FC Westlake 06 Elite MoneyGram 8

FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier.

The pics a little old.