FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The 06 Premier Boys have won both their games so far in DC2021.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champion

2019-20 USYS Frontier Conference 1st Place

2019 USYS Region III Champions

FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Ethan Hudgins 3 Juan Pablo Torres D 5 Thomas Hayes 6 Francisco Lafuente M 7 Gabriel Sasso M 8 Mariano Carmona 9 John Perez 10 Ashton Medina 11 Sebastian Sastoque M Son of Juan Sastoque I assume? 13 John Lutin GK 14 Brian Avila D 17 Owen Gall M 18 Luis Romero 20 Alfonso Lopez M 21 Caleb Centeno 23 Tyler Kiernicki D 24 Carlos Von Der Meden

Coach: Gabriel Gentile (former Burn player)

Manager: Loredana Mazzeo Sasso

06 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket F

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Albion SC Central Cal AV 06 Academy W 2-0 Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 IProSkills U15 W 10-1 MoneyGram #4 Wed, March 31 RSL-AZ North 06 Rideout ECNL 4 pm Classic League Complex #10

FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier.