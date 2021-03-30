Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 06 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

The 06 Premier Boys have won both their games so far in DC2021.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Champion
2019-20 USYS Frontier Conference 1st Place
2019 USYS Region III Champions

FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Ethan Hudgins
3Juan Pablo TorresD
5Thomas Hayes
6Francisco LafuenteM
7Gabriel SassoM
8Mariano Carmona
9John Perez
10Ashton Medina
11Sebastian SastoqueMSon of Juan Sastoque I assume?
13John LutinGK
14Brian AvilaD
17Owen GallM
18Luis Romero
20Alfonso LopezM
21Caleb Centeno
23Tyler KiernickiD
24Carlos Von Der Meden

Coach: Gabriel Gentile (former Burn player)
Manager: Loredana Mazzeo Sasso

06 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket F

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Albion SC Central Cal AV 06 AcademyW 2-0Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29IProSkills U15W 10-1MoneyGram #4
Wed, March 31RSL-AZ North 06 Rideout ECNL4 pmClassic League Complex #10
FC Dallas 06 Premier
FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Premier.

