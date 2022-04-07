Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the U16 bracket which once again has three FC Dallas teams we start with the top ECNL team.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I was lucky enough to at least have numbers and positions this time.

FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL

Coach: Matthew Grubb

Bracket A: Fever United 06 Schott, BVB International Academy Texas 06 Premier, Solar SC ECRL 06 Grado

FCDY 06 ECNL plays in the Texas Conference and is currently in 2nd place with a 13-1-1 record and a +40 Chairperson.

FCD Youth 06 ECNL Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.Year
0Aubrey BrownG2006
1Ava McDonaldF2006
2Lucy StenningD2006
3Jaden ThomasF2006
4Taylor GilmoreD2006
6Ayla GARCIAD2006
7Madeleine HayesF2006
8Katelyn HoppersD2006
10Juliette RayoM2006
11Morgan BrownF2006
13Mia GildeaD2006
14Taylor PersonF2006
17Summer ChenD2006
19Bronwynn BlairD2006
20Amaya DawkinsM2006
27Zeta McDannelsM2006
55Amanda AdamsF2006
77Devin DavisF2006

FCD Youth 06 ECNL Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 910 amSolar SC ECRL GradoToyota 13
April 10NoonFever United 06 SchottToyota 13
April 112 pmBVB International Academy Texas PremierToyota 14
FCDY 06 ECNL
FCDY 06 ECNL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.