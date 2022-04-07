FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the U16 bracket which once again has three FC Dallas teams we start with the top ECNL team.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I was lucky enough to at least have numbers and positions this time.
FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL
Coach: Matthew Grubb
Bracket A: Fever United 06 Schott, BVB International Academy Texas 06 Premier, Solar SC ECRL 06 Grado
FCDY 06 ECNL plays in the Texas Conference and is currently in 2nd place with a 13-1-1 record and a +40 Chairperson.
FCD Youth 06 ECNL Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|0
|Aubrey Brown
|G
|2006
|1
|Ava McDonald
|F
|2006
|2
|Lucy Stenning
|D
|2006
|3
|Jaden Thomas
|F
|2006
|4
|Taylor Gilmore
|D
|2006
|6
|Ayla GARCIA
|D
|2006
|7
|Madeleine Hayes
|F
|2006
|8
|Katelyn Hoppers
|D
|2006
|10
|Juliette Rayo
|M
|2006
|11
|Morgan Brown
|F
|2006
|13
|Mia Gildea
|D
|2006
|14
|Taylor Person
|F
|2006
|17
|Summer Chen
|D
|2006
|19
|Bronwynn Blair
|D
|2006
|20
|Amaya Dawkins
|M
|2006
|27
|Zeta McDannels
|M
|2006
|55
|Amanda Adams
|F
|2006
|77
|Devin Davis
|F
|2006
FCD Youth 06 ECNL Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|10 am
|Solar SC ECRL Grado
|Toyota 13
|April 10
|Noon
|Fever United 06 Schott
|Toyota 13
|April 11
|2 pm
|BVB International Academy Texas Premier
|Toyota 14