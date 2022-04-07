FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL Girls for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving on to the U16 bracket which once again has three FC Dallas teams we start with the top ECNL team.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I was lucky enough to at least have numbers and positions this time.

FC Dallas Youth 06 ECNL

Coach: Matthew Grubb

Bracket A: Fever United 06 Schott, BVB International Academy Texas 06 Premier, Solar SC ECRL 06 Grado

FCDY 06 ECNL plays in the Texas Conference and is currently in 2nd place with a 13-1-1 record and a +40 Chairperson.

FCD Youth 06 ECNL Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Year 0 Aubrey Brown G 2006 1 Ava McDonald F 2006 2 Lucy Stenning D 2006 3 Jaden Thomas F 2006 4 Taylor Gilmore D 2006 6 Ayla GARCIA D 2006 7 Madeleine Hayes F 2006 8 Katelyn Hoppers D 2006 10 Juliette Rayo M 2006 11 Morgan Brown F 2006 13 Mia Gildea D 2006 14 Taylor Person F 2006 17 Summer Chen D 2006 19 Bronwynn Blair D 2006 20 Amaya Dawkins M 2006 27 Zeta McDannels M 2006 55 Amanda Adams F 2006 77 Devin Davis F 2006

FCD Youth 06 ECNL Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 9 10 am Solar SC ECRL Grado Toyota 13 April 10 Noon Fever United 06 Schott Toyota 13 April 11 2 pm BVB International Academy Texas Premier Toyota 14

FCDY 06 ECNL.