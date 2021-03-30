Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Red for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

06 Central Red has unfortunately lose both of their games.

Team Accolades

Upper 90 Challenge 2020 Champion
Plano Labor Day Invitational Xl Quarter-Finalist
2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 1st Place

FCD Youth 06 Central Red Boys Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
1Alessandro SanchezGK
3Nathan Dokthonghom
4Gabriel Lurie
5Evan BernhardM
7Jason Ogbolu
8Gadiel Arreola
9Hayden HughesD
10Mateo Leal-Martinez
13Eli Krengel
14Edward GarciaM
16Andres Benitez
17Jorge UribeW
19Gabriel Torres
21Brannon Suchala
23Alex CahillM
24Alonso Torres
25Miguel Garcia

Coach: Joseph Tallal
Manager: Kristen Contreras

06 Central Red Schedule – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28BVB 06 PremierL 0-3MoneyGram #10
Mon, March 29RISE U15 MLS NextL 1-5Classic League Complex #7
Wed, March 31Solar U15 ECNL Barboza4 pmClassic League Complex #5
06B Central Red FC Dallas
FC Dallas Youth 06 Boys Central Red.

