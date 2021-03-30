FC Dallas Youth 06 Central Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

06 Central has won one and lost one.

I can’t find a pic of this team either. Reach out it you have one I can use.

Team Accolades

2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 5th Place

FCDY Youth 06 Central Boys Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Jesus Diaz GK 2 Lucas Tauzin 3 Billy Bonilla 4 Ethan Aquino 5 Erik Reyes 7 Reed Sussman D 8 Alejandro Briceno 9 Leonardo Coronado 10 Bartolo Clara 11 David Prado 12 Cesar Batres 14 Adrian Hernandez 16 Eduardo Alaniz 17 Santiago Carbajal 18 John Elmore D 19 Allan Ordonez 20 Gael DeLira 21 Anson Skorka 22 Fraul Palma 23 Roberto Alvarez 24 Arnulfo Diaz F

Coach: Victor Medina

Manager: Monica Aquino

06 Central – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 SoCal Elite 06 Gold W 3-0 Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 Solar U15 L 1-2 MoneyGram #6 Wed, March 31 BVB 06 ECNL 4:30 pm Classic League Complex #8