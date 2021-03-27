FC Dallas Youth 05G West White in the Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
Since the girls start on Saturday (aka tomorrow) I’m going to knock out the two non-Academy FC Dallas Youth girls teams in this year’s field. This is the 2nd non-Academy team and they are in the U16 Girls bracket.
FC Dallas Youth 05G West White Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Brittnee Hill
|GK
|2
|Alexis Wegner
|3
|Madison Pensom
|M
|5
|Rylee Wiese
|M
|7
|Alexis Wert
|M
|9
|Amanda Quinones
|10
|Ashley Granados
|F
|14
|Nicole Gou
|M
|16
|Lucy Donovan
|M
|17
|Kaylie Harris
|F
|19
|Rylie Allen
|D
|21
|Lupita Bueno
|22
|Monserrat Bueno
|26
|Carly Walter
|D
|28
|Katherine Dalton
|GK
|33
|Courtney Fuqua
|46
|Sara Monet Guindon
|D
Coach: Tyler Powell
Manager: Britta Wert
05 West White Schedule – Bracket A
|Sat, March 27
|DKSC ECNL U16
|4 pm
|Toyota Soccer Center #6
|Sun, March 28
|Crossfire Premier 05 ECNL
|10:30 am
|Toyota Soccer Center #4
|Mon, March 29
|Solar U15 ECNL
|2:30 pm
|Toyota Soccer Center #8
Please let me know if I got the wrong team in the picture.