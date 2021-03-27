Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 05G West White in the Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Since the girls start on Saturday (aka tomorrow) I’m going to knock out the two non-Academy FC Dallas Youth girls teams in this year’s field. This is the 2nd non-Academy team and they are in the U16 Girls bracket.

FC Dallas Youth 05G West White Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Brittnee HillGK
2Alexis Wegner
3Madison PensomM
5Rylee WieseM
7Alexis WertM
9Amanda Quinones
10Ashley GranadosF
14Nicole GouM
16Lucy DonovanM
17Kaylie HarrisF
19Rylie AllenD
21Lupita Bueno
22Monserrat Bueno
26Carly WalterD
28Katherine DaltonGK
33Courtney Fuqua
46Sara Monet GuindonD

Coach: Tyler Powell
Manager: Britta Wert

05 West White Schedule – Bracket A

Sat, March 27DKSC ECNL U164 pmToyota Soccer Center #6
Sun, March 28Crossfire Premier 05 ECNL10:30 amToyota Soccer Center #4
Mon, March 29Solar U15 ECNL2:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #8
FCDY05gWestWhite
FC Dallas Youth 05G West White.

Please let me know if I got the wrong team in the picture.

