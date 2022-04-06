Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier West Girls for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The third FC Dallas U17 side in the Dallas Cup girls brackets.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Even some jersey numbers would be great.

FCD Youth 05 Premier West Girls

Coaches: Tyler Powell and Israel Salas.

Bracket B: FCDY 05 ECNL, OC Surf 2005 Vasquez, DKSC 05 ECNL

FCDY 05 Premier West plays in the ECNL Regional League, North Texas Conference where they sit in 4th place with an 8-2-0 record and a +29 goal differential. They play in USYS Pro as well (Group E)

FCDY 05 Premier West Dallas Cup Roster

This roster is in alphabetical order because the DC roster had no numbers but after I made the roster in this post I found (some) numbers and positions listed on the ECNL site.

No.NamePos.Year
5Sophia AbiodunD2005
21Luipta BuenoM2005
Monserrat BuenoM2005
33Courtney FuquaD2005
46Sara Monet GuindonD2005
17Kaylie HarrisF2005
1Brittnee HillG2005
7Claire JacobsonM/D2005
0Taylor McEnaneyG2005
Adriana NguyenF/M2005
3Madison PensomM2005
Amanda QuinonesF2005
Karla RodriguezG2005
Riley SevierM/D2006
16Madison SextonM2005
8Casey StorerM/D2005
26Carly WalterD2005
17Alexis WegnerF2005
7Alexis WertM2005
5Rylee WieseM2005

FCDY 05 Premier West Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 92 pmOC Surf 2005 VasquezToyota 9
April 108 amFCDY 05 NTX PremierToyota 9
April 11NoonDKSC 05 ECNLToyota 11

