FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier West Girls for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The third FC Dallas U17 side in the Dallas Cup girls brackets.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Even some jersey numbers would be great.
FCD Youth 05 Premier West Girls
Coaches: Tyler Powell and Israel Salas.
Bracket B: FCDY 05 ECNL, OC Surf 2005 Vasquez, DKSC 05 ECNL
FCDY 05 Premier West plays in the ECNL Regional League, North Texas Conference where they sit in 4th place with an 8-2-0 record and a +29 goal differential. They play in USYS Pro as well (Group E)
FCDY 05 Premier West Dallas Cup Roster
This roster is in alphabetical order because the DC roster had no numbers but after I made the roster in this post I found (some) numbers and positions listed on the ECNL site.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|5
|Sophia Abiodun
|D
|2005
|21
|Luipta Bueno
|M
|2005
|–
|Monserrat Bueno
|M
|2005
|33
|Courtney Fuqua
|D
|2005
|46
|Sara Monet Guindon
|D
|2005
|17
|Kaylie Harris
|F
|2005
|1
|Brittnee Hill
|G
|2005
|7
|Claire Jacobson
|M/D
|2005
|0
|Taylor McEnaney
|G
|2005
|–
|Adriana Nguyen
|F/M
|2005
|3
|Madison Pensom
|M
|2005
|–
|Amanda Quinones
|F
|2005
|–
|Karla Rodriguez
|G
|2005
|–
|Riley Sevier
|M/D
|2006
|16
|Madison Sexton
|M
|2005
|8
|Casey Storer
|M/D
|2005
|26
|Carly Walter
|D
|2005
|17
|Alexis Wegner
|F
|2005
|7
|Alexis Wert
|M
|2005
|5
|Rylee Wiese
|M
|2005
FCDY 05 Premier West Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|2 pm
|OC Surf 2005 Vasquez
|Toyota 9
|April 10
|8 am
|FCDY 05 NTX Premier
|Toyota 9
|April 11
|Noon
|DKSC 05 ECNL
|Toyota 11