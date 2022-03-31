FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Moving down to the U17s, we start with 05 Premier, the ECNL side. The U17 Academy side is playing in the GA Cup.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A new team pic would be nice.

FCD Youth 05 Premier

Coach: Casey Cantor and Neil Thornber

Bracket C: South Florida Wolves FC WFWFC PBU 05, FC Dinastia 05, Renegades SC 05 Vincent

Like the U19 Premier side, some of the young men have been with the Academy in the past.

FCD Youth 05 Premier plays in the Texas Conference North in which they are in first place with a 12-2-1 record and a +31 goal difference.

FCD Youth 05 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Pos 1 Maxwell Leviton 2005 G 2 Charles Newberry 2005 D 4 Hazani Torres 2005 D 5 Luke Neely 2005 D 6 Samuel Guerra 2005 M 6 Victor Hernandez 2005 M 8 Ryoma Colyar 2005 D 10 Kaden Ung 2005 M 12 Bryan Beck 2005 D 13 Natakorn Nillarat 2005 M 15 Hikaru Dojo 2005 M 16 Salim Chavez 2005 M 17 Erick Soto 2005 F 18 Stetson Buttrill 2005 F 19 Edward Garcia 2005 M 22 Israel Garrido 2005 F/M 24 Sebastian Quiroz 2005 G 25 Jacob Owings 2005 F/M 30 Kalib Hernandez 2005 F 37 Lucas Siikala 2005 M 38 John Pelaez 2005 F 47 Duncan Sullivan 2005 M

FCD Youth 05 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 9:30 am Renegades SC 05 Vincent MoneyGram 5 April 11 10 am South Florida Wolves FC Richland 9 April 13 2 pm FC Dinastia 05 Richland 10

FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys Premier.