FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 05 Premier boys won their first game 4-0.

I can’t find a picture for this team – which surprised me for a premier team – so please reach out if you have one to share.

Team Accolades

2020 Copa Rayados Internacional Finalist

2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion

Premier Cup 2020 Finalist

King TUT Champion

Premier Copa 2020 Champion

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier/ECNL Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Maxwell Leviton GK 2 Charles Newberry D 4 Hazani Torres 8 Ryoma Colyar 9 Elijah Pirtle 10 Kaden Ung 12 Bryan Beck D 13 Natakorn Nillarat M 15 Hikaru Dojo 17 Erick Soto 19 Edward Garcia 22 Israel Garrido 24 Sebastian Quiroz 37 Lucas Siikala 47 Duncan Sullivan 57 Emanuel Radilla 59 Andres Arrangoiz

Coach: Neil Thornber

Manager: Karin Newberry

05 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 FC Warryors 05 W 4-0 Classic League Complex #2 Mon, March 29 San Diego Surf 2005 ECNL 8 pm MoneyGram #8 Wed, March 31 RISE U16 MLS Next 8 pm Classic League Complex #6