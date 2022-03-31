FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for the 2022 Dallas Cup

The non-Premier FCD Youth team in the U17 Division of the Dallas Cup.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue
Coaches: Jorge Molina and Genaro Castillo Ortiz
Bracket B: Steven Gerrard Academy, Santa Clara Sporting 05 Green, Inwood SC ID Texas Nemesis 05 NLFC
FCDY 05 North Blue plays in the Dallas Classic League and for the Fall ’21 / Spring ’22 season they are in 3rd Place.
FCD Youth 05 North Blue Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Stefano Tognetti
|2005
|2
|Dylan Berry
|2005
|4
|Jordy Perez
|2005
|5
|Renzo Tognetti
|2005
|6
|Grant Martinez
|2005
|7
|Gavin Lyons
|2005
|8
|Fabricio Martinez
|2005
|9
|Nicolas Arango
|2005
|11
|Antonio De La Torre
|2005
|12
|Jacob Owings
|2005
|13
|Ryder Thornton
|2005
|14
|Nicolas Mallen
|2005
|15
|Kenneth Pearce
|2005
|17
|Elijah Gonzalez
|2005
|18
|Elliott Clement
|2005
|19
|Samuel Flores
|2005
|21
|Cole Ashley
|2005
|22
|Samuel Matz
|2005
|23
|Florencio Zubiri
|2005
|38
|John Pelaez
|2005
|43
|Sebastian Salazar
|2005
|64
|Ryan Beck
|2005
FCD Youth 05 North Blue Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 11
|4 pm
|Steven Gerrard Academy
|MoneyGram 8
|April 12
|8 m
|Santa Clara Sporting 05 Green
|Richland 10
|April 13
|6 pm
|Inwood SC ID Texas Nemesis 05 NLFC
|Richland 1