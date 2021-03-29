Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz Carrick

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 05 North Blue boys lost their first game 2-1.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Semi-Finalist
Premier Cup 2020 Champion
2020-21 Red River NPL South Division 1st Place

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue Roster

No.NamePos.Note
0Mark Buckingham
4Eliseo Ortega
6Connor Brown
7Victor HernandezF
8Stetson ButtrillF
9Nicolas Arango
10Syed Adil Husain
11Jackson RungeD
12Michael Lara
13Misael Gomez
14Garrett Wilkens
15Kenneth Pearce
16Micah RangelM
17Malachi Walker
21Bryan Powell
22Samuel MatzF
23Jacob Martinez
28Carlos SanchezM
43Sebastian Salazar
45Jay Molina

Coach: Jorge Molina
Manager: Mark Matz

05 North Blue Schedule – Bracket A

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Solar 05 ECNL MartinezL 4-2MoneyGram #5
Mon, March 29IS Houston Dynamo CDP 05 NLFC4 pmClassic League Complex #10
Wed, March 31SoCal Elite FC 05 GoldNoonMoneyGram #8
North Blue 05
FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys North Blue.

