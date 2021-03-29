Categories FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 05 Navy boys tied their first game 2-2.

I can’t find a picture for this team so please reach out if you have one to share.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist
2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 5th Place
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd Place

FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Dorian Ajdinovic
2Andrew GarcesD
3Andrew VillanuevaD
5Ruben Paniagua
6Leandro Yzaguirre
7James Olvera IID
8Carlos Gomez
9Ethan Brant
10Ernesto Hernandez
12Alexander Toledo
14Nicholas CustodioM
15Andrew DeLeonF
16Axel GomezM
17Joshua RoppoloF
20Donavan Faletto
21Luke MayfieldD
24Akshar Jothi
37Sebastian Benitez

Coach: Juan Lopez
Manager: Joseph Roppolo

05 Navy Schedule – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28CF Houston Rayados Escuela U16T 2-2Classic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29Olympiacos Futbol Academy 056:30 pmMoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31Dallas Texans U16 ECNL Craft6 pmMoneyGram #3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *