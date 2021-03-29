FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
DC21 Play has started and the 05 Navy boys tied their first game 2-2.
I can’t find a picture for this team so please reach out if you have one to share.
Team Accolades
2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist
2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 5th Place
2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd Place
FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Dorian Ajdinovic
|2
|Andrew Garces
|D
|3
|Andrew Villanueva
|D
|5
|Ruben Paniagua
|6
|Leandro Yzaguirre
|7
|James Olvera II
|D
|8
|Carlos Gomez
|9
|Ethan Brant
|10
|Ernesto Hernandez
|12
|Alexander Toledo
|14
|Nicholas Custodio
|M
|15
|Andrew DeLeon
|F
|16
|Axel Gomez
|M
|17
|Joshua Roppolo
|F
|20
|Donavan Faletto
|21
|Luke Mayfield
|D
|24
|Akshar Jothi
|37
|Sebastian Benitez
Coach: Juan Lopez
Manager: Joseph Roppolo
05 Navy Schedule – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|CF Houston Rayados Escuela U16
|T 2-2
|Classic League Complex #1
|Mon, March 29
|Olympiacos Futbol Academy 05
|6:30 pm
|MoneyGram #2
|Wed, March 31
|Dallas Texans U16 ECNL Craft
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #3