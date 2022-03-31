FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Having wrapped up the boy’s Academy sides for FCD yesterday, we move on to the FC Dallas Youth teams for the Dallas Cup. FC Dallas Premier teams play in the ECNL.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier (ECNL)
Coach: Casey Cantor
Bracket E: NIFL Scholarship Academy, FC Florida Preparatory Academy, Liverpool FC International Academy 03/04 Showcase
Though it’s not Academy, this is a really good team. It’s ostensibly the #2 team in the FCD pyramid for U19 but when they scrimmage the Academy they have their share of wins. ECNL/Premier players are allowed to play High School soccer so players do choose to play at this level for that reason.
FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier plays in the ECNL under the name FC Dallas ECNL U18/U19. They currently sit atop the Texas Conference with a 12-2-1 record and a +40 goal differential. The ECNL playoffs are in June and July.
A fair number of these players have been Academy players in the past for various lengths of time.
FCD Youth 04 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|Elliott Finley
|2004
|G
|Oral Roberts commit. ECNL Texas All-Conference First Team.
|3
|Gavin Gall
|2003
|LB
|Xavier commit. Usually, FCD Academy U19s starting LB.
|4
|Christian Torres
|2004
|M
|6
|Joel Hernandez
|2003
|M/D
|“JJ”
|8
|Aubry Eason
|2004
|F/W
|Goal machine, Björn Borg imitator. ECNL Texas All-Conference Second Team.
|9
|Lucca Bienati
|2004
|F
|10
|Diego Pepi
|2004
|AM/W
|Playmaker, chaos maker. Dangerous player and yes, El Tren’s brother.
|11
|Bartek Zabek
|2004
|M
|14
|John Dalby
|2003
|D
|Tulsa commit.
|17
|Gabriel Ruiz
|2004
|DM
|18
|Ryan Greener
|2003
|F
|UNC Wilmington commit.
|22
|Diego Aguilera
|2004
|D
|23
|Ayden Mendoza
|2003
|M
|Oral Roberts commit.
|25
|Micah Kelley
|2004
|D
|Has played some wing and outside back.
|28
|Noe Robles
|2004
|M
|37
|Colby McDaniel
|2003
|W/F
|University of Denver commit.
|45
|Bobby Murphy
|2004
|D
|56
|Alejandro Gonzalez
|2004
|RB/CB
|58
|Diego Ferruzzi
|2004
|CM
|Marco’s son. All he does is score big goals.
|66
|Joel Perez
|2003
|F/M
|Incarnate Word commit.
|76
|Arath Valdez
|2004
|G
|80
|Edwin Garcia
|2003
|M
|—
|Ivan Villatoro
|2004
|M
|—
|Parker Plaxco
|2004
FCD Youth 04 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 11
|8 pm
|NIFL Scholarship Academy
|MoneyGram 9
|April 12
|9 pm
|FC Florida Prep Academy
|Richland 1
|April 13
|8 pm
|Liverpool FC International Academy
|MoneyGram 3