FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Having wrapped up the boy’s Academy sides for FCD yesterday, we move on to the FC Dallas Youth teams for the Dallas Cup. FC Dallas Premier teams play in the ECNL.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier (ECNL)

Coach: Casey Cantor

Bracket E: NIFL Scholarship Academy, FC Florida Preparatory Academy, Liverpool FC International Academy 03/04 Showcase

Though it’s not Academy, this is a really good team. It’s ostensibly the #2 team in the FCD pyramid for U19 but when they scrimmage the Academy they have their share of wins. ECNL/Premier players are allowed to play High School soccer so players do choose to play at this level for that reason.

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier plays in the ECNL under the name FC Dallas ECNL U18/U19. They currently sit atop the Texas Conference with a 12-2-1 record and a +40 goal differential. The ECNL playoffs are in June and July.

A fair number of these players have been Academy players in the past for various lengths of time.

FCD Youth 04 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYearPos.Notes
1Elliott Finley2004GOral Roberts commit. ECNL Texas All-Conference First Team.
3Gavin Gall2003LBXavier commit. Usually, FCD Academy U19s starting LB.
4Christian Torres2004M
6Joel Hernandez2003M/D“JJ”
8Aubry Eason2004F/WGoal machine, Björn Borg imitator. ECNL Texas All-Conference Second Team.
9Lucca Bienati2004F
10Diego Pepi2004AM/WPlaymaker, chaos maker. Dangerous player and yes, El Tren’s brother.
11Bartek Zabek2004M
14John Dalby2003DTulsa commit.
17Gabriel Ruiz2004DM
18Ryan Greener2003FUNC Wilmington commit.
22Diego Aguilera2004D
23Ayden Mendoza2003MOral Roberts commit.
25Micah Kelley2004DHas played some wing and outside back.
28Noe Robles2004M
37Colby McDaniel2003W/FUniversity of Denver commit.
45Bobby Murphy2004D
56Alejandro Gonzalez2004RB/CB
58Diego Ferruzzi2004CMMarco’s son. All he does is score big goals.
66Joel Perez2003F/MIncarnate Word commit.
76Arath Valdez2004G
80Edwin Garcia2003M
Ivan Villatoro2004M
Parker Plaxco2004

FCD Youth 04 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 118 pmNIFL Scholarship AcademyMoneyGram 9
April 129 pmFC Florida Prep AcademyRichland 1
April 138 pmLiverpool FC International AcademyMoneyGram 3
