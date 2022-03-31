FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Having wrapped up the boy’s Academy sides for FCD yesterday, we move on to the FC Dallas Youth teams for the Dallas Cup. FC Dallas Premier teams play in the ECNL.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others.

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier (ECNL)

Coach: Casey Cantor

Bracket E: NIFL Scholarship Academy, FC Florida Preparatory Academy, Liverpool FC International Academy 03/04 Showcase

Though it’s not Academy, this is a really good team. It’s ostensibly the #2 team in the FCD pyramid for U19 but when they scrimmage the Academy they have their share of wins. ECNL/Premier players are allowed to play High School soccer so players do choose to play at this level for that reason.

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier plays in the ECNL under the name FC Dallas ECNL U18/U19. They currently sit atop the Texas Conference with a 12-2-1 record and a +40 goal differential. The ECNL playoffs are in June and July.

A fair number of these players have been Academy players in the past for various lengths of time.

FCD Youth 04 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 1 Elliott Finley 2004 G Oral Roberts commit. ECNL Texas All-Conference First Team. 3 Gavin Gall 2003 LB Xavier commit. Usually, FCD Academy U19s starting LB. 4 Christian Torres 2004 M 6 Joel Hernandez 2003 M/D “JJ” 8 Aubry Eason 2004 F/W Goal machine, Björn Borg imitator. ECNL Texas All-Conference Second Team. 9 Lucca Bienati 2004 F 10 Diego Pepi 2004 AM/W Playmaker, chaos maker. Dangerous player and yes, El Tren’s brother. 11 Bartek Zabek 2004 M 14 John Dalby 2003 D Tulsa commit. 17 Gabriel Ruiz 2004 DM 18 Ryan Greener 2003 F UNC Wilmington commit. 22 Diego Aguilera 2004 D 23 Ayden Mendoza 2003 M Oral Roberts commit. 25 Micah Kelley 2004 D Has played some wing and outside back. 28 Noe Robles 2004 M 37 Colby McDaniel 2003 W/F University of Denver commit. 45 Bobby Murphy 2004 D 56 Alejandro Gonzalez 2004 RB/CB 58 Diego Ferruzzi 2004 CM Marco’s son. All he does is score big goals. 66 Joel Perez 2003 F/M Incarnate Word commit. 76 Arath Valdez 2004 G 80 Edwin Garcia 2003 M — Ivan Villatoro 2004 M — Parker Plaxco 2004

FCD Youth 04 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 11 8 pm NIFL Scholarship Academy MoneyGram 9 April 12 9 pm FC Florida Prep Academy Richland 1 April 13 8 pm Liverpool FC International Academy MoneyGram 3

