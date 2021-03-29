Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Boys in Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Boys in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 04 Premier boys won their first game 2-0.

Team Accolades

2019 Plano Labor Day Champions
2019-2020 Classic League Champions
2019-2020 Frontier Conference Champions
2020-2021 National League Qualification

FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Elliott FinleyGK2nd Team All District, FCD Academy 2016-2019
2Mathias PretetLB
5Seth BrownGK
6Diego Valera ZamoraLB
7Jacob HinesLW
8Aubry EasonF/W2020 District Newcomer of the Year, 1st Team All-District, ODP Region III International Team
9Lucca Bienati AzpiriF
10Emanuel MartinezM
12Ismail NievesCB
13Aidan HendrixDM
14Domenico SciottoRB
16Gideon AlingaboCB
17Gabriel RuizDM
23Julian ThomsonF
25Micah KelleyRWFormer FCD Academy.
29Marcelo PedrazaAM
56Alejandro GonzalezRB/CB
57Kyle DavisCB1st Team All District
58Diego FerruzziAMMarco Ferruzzi’s son. Former FCD Academy 2015-2018.

Coach: Clementin Oancea
Manager: Charity Finley

FCDY 04 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28SC Del Sol 04 Team 1W 2-0MoneyGram #9
Mon, March 29Miami Rush Kendall 046 pmMoneyGram #3
Wed, March 31RGV FC Toros U17 DA4:30 pmClassic League Complex #2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *