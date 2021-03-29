FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Boys in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
DC21 Play has started and the 04 Premier boys won their first game 2-0.
Team Accolades
2019 Plano Labor Day Champions
2019-2020 Classic League Champions
2019-2020 Frontier Conference Champions
2020-2021 National League Qualification
FC Dallas Youth 04 Premier Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Elliott Finley
|GK
|2nd Team All District, FCD Academy 2016-2019
|2
|Mathias Pretet
|LB
|5
|Seth Brown
|GK
|6
|Diego Valera Zamora
|LB
|7
|Jacob Hines
|LW
|8
|Aubry Eason
|F/W
|2020 District Newcomer of the Year, 1st Team All-District, ODP Region III International Team
|9
|Lucca Bienati Azpiri
|F
|10
|Emanuel Martinez
|M
|12
|Ismail Nieves
|CB
|13
|Aidan Hendrix
|DM
|14
|Domenico Sciotto
|RB
|16
|Gideon Alingabo
|CB
|17
|Gabriel Ruiz
|DM
|23
|Julian Thomson
|F
|25
|Micah Kelley
|RW
|Former FCD Academy.
|29
|Marcelo Pedraza
|AM
|56
|Alejandro Gonzalez
|RB/CB
|57
|Kyle Davis
|CB
|1st Team All District
|58
|Diego Ferruzzi
|AM
|Marco Ferruzzi’s son. Former FCD Academy 2015-2018.
Coach: Clementin Oancea
Manager: Charity Finley
FCDY 04 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket D
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|SC Del Sol 04 Team 1
|W 2-0
|MoneyGram #9
|Mon, March 29
|Miami Rush Kendall 04
|6 pm
|MoneyGram #3
|Wed, March 31
|RGV FC Toros U17 DA
|4:30 pm
|Classic League Complex #2