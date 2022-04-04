FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black for 2022 Dallas Cup

The third of three teams FC Dallas has in the Dallas Cup Girls U19 bracket.
If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.
FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black
Coaches: Aries Lollar and Keith Williams
Bracket B: FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West, Solar SC RL 03 Grado, DKSC 03/04 ECNL
FCDY 04 North Black plays in the USYS National League Premier 1 and Dallas Classic League U18 Division 1.
FCDY 04 North Black Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Notes
|1
|Sydney Gibbs
|G
|2004
|Midland University Commit
|2
|Emma Watson
|2004
|4
|Reagan Coleman
|2005
|5
|Nina Tavares
|2004
|6
|Layla Hansen
|2004
|7
|Gianna Antovoni
|2004
|Ouachita Baptist University offer.
|8
|Linae Bezdek
|2004
|Emerson College commit.
|9
|Chloe Fowler
|2004
|10
|Summer Lollar
|2005
|11
|Jacquelyn Powell
|2004
|12
|Camden Fawver
|2005
|13
|Sarah Dress
|2004
|14
|Kiersten Wilson
|2004
|15
|Alyssa Rainey
|2005
|16
|Mackenzie Benn
|2004
|17
|Reagan Sipll
|2004
|19
|Gianna Bienati
|2004
|20
|Emily Lau
|2005
|21
|Zoee Webb
|2004
|Dallas College North Lake commit.
|23
|Averi Culver
|2005
|24
|Maiya Haliburton
|2005
|27
|Kirin Chacchia
|2005
|Track athlete 200 hurdles and 200 relay.
FCDY 04 North Black Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 9
|2 pm
|FC Dallas RL U19 West
|Toyota 14
|April 10
|10 am
|Solar SC ECNL RL 03 Frado
|Toyota 12
|April 11
|10 am
|DKSC 03/04 ECNL
|Toyota 11