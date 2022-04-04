Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black for 2022 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black for 2022 Dallas Cup

The third of three teams FC Dallas has in the Dallas Cup Girls U19 bracket.

If you have any info to share about these young ladies you can reach out on Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. I tried to find as many college signings/commitments as I could.

FC Dallas Youth 04 North Black

Coaches: Aries Lollar and Keith Williams

Bracket B: FC Dallas Youth RL U19 West, Solar SC RL 03 Grado, DKSC 03/04 ECNL

FCDY 04 North Black plays in the USYS National League Premier 1 and Dallas Classic League U18 Division 1.

FCDY 04 North Black Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.YearNotes
1Sydney GibbsG2004Midland University Commit
2Emma Watson2004
4Reagan Coleman2005
5Nina Tavares2004
6Layla Hansen2004
7Gianna Antovoni2004Ouachita Baptist University offer.
8Linae Bezdek2004Emerson College commit.
9Chloe Fowler2004
10Summer Lollar2005
11Jacquelyn Powell2004
12Camden Fawver2005
13Sarah Dress2004
14Kiersten Wilson2004
15Alyssa Rainey2005
16Mackenzie Benn2004
17Reagan Sipll2004
19Gianna Bienati2004
20Emily Lau2005
21Zoee Webb2004Dallas College North Lake commit.
23Averi Culver2005
24Maiya Haliburton2005
27Kirin Chacchia2005Track athlete 200 hurdles and 200 relay.

FCDY 04 North Black Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 92 pmFC Dallas RL U19 WestToyota 14
April 1010 amSolar SC ECNL RL 03 FradoToyota 12
April 1110 amDKSC 03/04 ECNLToyota 11
