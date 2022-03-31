FC Dallas Youth 04 for Dallas Cup 2022

FC Dallas at the Academy and Premier level does run a U18 team but in the broader Youth spectrum, they do. This is the only team from FCD Youth locally to be in the Dallas Cup U18 Division.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be nice.

FC Dallas Youth 04

Coach: Jose Perez

Bracket A: Sporting FC Academy 04 Premier, Tableview FC (South Africa), Everton College (England)

FCDY 04 plays in the Classic League U18 Division 1 and are currently in 7th Place.

FCD Youth 04 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Bennet Woodworth 2004 2 Warner Philachack 2004 4 Parker Davidson 2004 5 Jackson Donato 2004 7 Nathan Yanez 2004 8 William Cox 2004 9 Ahmed Ahmed 2004 10 Caleb Berhanu 2004 11 Joshua Hernandez 2004 12 Ryan Mayes 2004 13 Mathias Pretet 2004 15 Jose Salazar 2004 17 Malachi Walker 2005 18 Andres Munoz 2004 19 Brandon Pedro 2004 20 Jonathan Oviedo 2004 21 Kee Lon 2004 24 James Perdiue 2004 25 Leo Lombardi 2004 30 Garrett McGee 2004 36 Alexander Machado 2004 41 Raul Tabares 2004 51 Seth Brown 2004

FCD Youth Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 11:30 am Tableview FC (South Africa) MoneyGram 1 April 11 10 am Everton College MoneyGram 8 April 13 8 pm Sporting FC Academy 04 Premier Richland 10