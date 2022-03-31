FC Dallas Youth 03 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

The third of four FC Dallas teams in the 2022 Dallas Cup U19 Division. Coach by Chris Che, Justin Che’s Dad, they play in the Dallas Classic League Division 1.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FCD Youth 03 West
Coach: Chris Che
Bracket F: Prepa Tec Mty (Mexico), Louisville City Academy 03 Purple, Black Rock FC Residential Academy Northwood U19.
03 West (Che) plays in the Dallas Classic Lague Division 1 and currently sits in 2nd place.
FCD Youth 03 West Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|0
|Bradley Shreve
|2004
|1
|Adam Lansdown
|2004
|2
|Darrion McNulty
|2003
|3
|Caden Kaff
|2004
|4
|Eric Ramirez
|2003
|6
|Daniel Escobar
|2004
|7
|Jake Bernhard
|2003
|9
|Jack Fisher
|2003
|10
|William Gammill
|2003
|11
|Steven Devile
|2003
|12
|Nathan Bowman
|2003
|13
|Hugo Anguiano
|2004
|14
|Patricio Altamirano
|2004
|15
|Rocky Otzizul
|2003
|17
|Kyle Jordan
|2003
|18
|Dylan Watson
|2003
|19
|Robert Garza
|2003
|20
|Zane Garcia
|2003
|21
|Thato Meko
|2003
|22
|Andrew Reutinger
|2003
|23
|Jacob Rulon
|2003
|25
|Gabriel Nevarez
|2003
|26
|Zion Martey
|2004
|28
|Sergio Castillo
|2003
FCD Youth 03 West Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|11:30 am
|Louisville City Academy 03 Purple
|Richland 6
|April 11
|6 pm
|PREPA TEC MTY (Mex)
|MoneyGram 3
|April 13
|8 pm
|Black Rock FC RA Northwoood U19
|MoneyGram 6