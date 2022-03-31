FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

While also called a Premier team by FC Dallas, this version plays in the US Youth Soccer National League and the Classic League U19 D1 in Dallas.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be great.
FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier (USYSNL)
Coach: Neil Thornber & Casey Cantor
Bracket C: Korea Sports Academy Spartans, Santa Monica Surf 03/04, Future Soccer Club Monarchs U19/18
FCDY 03 Premier USYSNL sits in 2nd place in the Frontier Conference with an 8-1-1 record right behind an undefeated Solar SC side. They are in 1st Place in the Fall 21/Spring 22 Classic League D1.
FCD Youth 03 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year.
|Pos.
|Notes
|2
|Daylan Lowe
|2003
|3
|Samuel Joyner
|2003
|4
|Blayne Martinez
|2003
|5
|Seth Brown
|2004
|G
|6
|Reagan Tubbs
|2003
|7
|Taylor Davis
|2003
|NIU commit.
|8
|Omar Munoz
|2003
|11
|Cesar Flores
|2003
|12
|Corey Kossowski
|2003
|13
|Cavitt Bruhn
|2003
|14
|Domenico Sciotto
|2004
|17
|Eduardo Cerna
|2003
|18
|Lars Ochs
|2003
|19
|Andrew Sanchez
|2003
|20
|Pedrojose Reyes
|2004
|21
|Diego Valera Zamora
|2004
|22
|Madden Montgomery
|2004
|23
|Julian Thomson
|2004
|26
|Brock McCurry
|2003
|31
|Auden Quinonez
|2003
|42
|Allan Mendez
|2003
FCD Youth 03 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|9:30 am
|Santa Monica Surf 03/04
|Richland 7
|April 11
|2 pm
|Korea Sports Academy Spartans
|MoneyGram 8
|April 13
|6 pm
|Future Soccer Club Monarchs U19/18
|MoneyGram 9