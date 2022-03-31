Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

While also called a Premier team by FC Dallas, this version plays in the US Youth Soccer National League and the Classic League U19 D1 in Dallas.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. A team pic would be great.

FC Dallas Youth 03 Premier (USYSNL)

Coach: Neil Thornber & Casey Cantor

Bracket C: Korea Sports Academy Spartans, Santa Monica Surf 03/04, Future Soccer Club Monarchs U19/18

FCDY 03 Premier USYSNL sits in 2nd place in the Frontier Conference with an 8-1-1 record right behind an undefeated Solar SC side. They are in 1st Place in the Fall 21/Spring 22 Classic League D1.

FCD Youth 03 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear.Pos.Notes
2Daylan Lowe2003
3Samuel Joyner2003
4Blayne Martinez2003
5Seth Brown2004G
6Reagan Tubbs2003
7Taylor Davis2003NIU commit.
8Omar Munoz2003
11Cesar Flores2003
12Corey Kossowski2003
13Cavitt Bruhn2003
14Domenico Sciotto2004
17Eduardo Cerna2003
18Lars Ochs2003
19Andrew Sanchez2003
20Pedrojose Reyes2004
21Diego Valera Zamora2004
22Madden Montgomery2004
23Julian Thomson2004
26Brock McCurry2003
31Auden Quinonez2003
42Allan Mendez2003

FCD Youth 03 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 109:30 amSanta Monica Surf 03/04Richland 7
April 112 pmKorea Sports Academy SpartansMoneyGram 8
April 136 pmFuture Soccer Club Monarchs U19/18MoneyGram 9

