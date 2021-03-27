FC Dallas Youth 03 Girls West Red in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
Since the girls start on Saturday (aka tomorrow) I’m going to knock out the two non-Academy FC Dallas Youth girls teams in this year’s field starting with the U18s.
This was the largest pic I could find.
FCD Youth 03G West Red Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|00
|Mackenzi Goen
|GK
|Twins?
|2
|Isabella DeGonia
|M
|3
|Abby Worthy
|4
|Madison Westbrook
|5
|Reagan Isler
|6
|Ella Chen
|7
|Rachel Stiles
|F
|8
|Kylie Swanson
|9
|Kacy Duren
|11
|Madelyn Solano
|12
|Allyson Kolba
|13
|Macey Armstrong
|15
|Alyssa Abeyta
|16
|Ashley York
|17
|Bethany Beal
|19
|Jordan Valentine
|20
|Victoria Zimmerer
|M
|21
|Karah Chappell
|22
|Payten Wilson
|24
|Mikhaela Goen
|M
|Twins?
Coach: Rick Lopez
Manager: Sylvia Goen
03G West Red Schedule – Bracket B
|Sat, March 27
|Solar 04 Grado
|4:30 pm
|Toyota Soccer Center #7
|Sun, March 28
|Sting 03 Stark
|10:30 am
|Toyota Soccer Center #8
|Mon, March 29
|Kernow Storm City FC 03 Schutz
|Noon
|Toyota Soccer Center #7