FC Dallas Youth 03 Girls West Red in Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 03 Girls West Red in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Since the girls start on Saturday (aka tomorrow) I’m going to knock out the two non-Academy FC Dallas Youth girls teams in this year’s field starting with the U18s.

FCD Youth 03G West Red

This was the largest pic I could find.

FCD Youth 03G West Red Roster

No.NamePos.Note
00Mackenzi GoenGKTwins?
2Isabella DeGoniaM
3Abby Worthy
4Madison Westbrook
5Reagan Isler
6Ella Chen
7Rachel StilesF
8Kylie Swanson
9Kacy Duren
11Madelyn Solano
12Allyson Kolba
13Macey Armstrong
15Alyssa Abeyta
16Ashley York
17Bethany Beal
19Jordan Valentine
20Victoria ZimmererM
21Karah Chappell
22Payten Wilson
24Mikhaela GoenMTwins?

Coach: Rick Lopez
Manager: Sylvia Goen

03G West Red Schedule – Bracket B

Sat, March 27Solar 04 Grado4:30 pmToyota Soccer Center #7
Sun, March 28Sting 03 Stark10:30 amToyota Soccer Center #8
Mon, March 29Kernow Storm City FC 03 SchutzNoonToyota Soccer Center #7

